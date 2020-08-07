More Culture:

August 07, 2020

Sixers' Joel Embiid unveils first signature Under Armour sneaker

Original colorway will be released Sept. 18, with others to follow

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Embiid One Flame Source/Under Armour

The UA Embiid One is the first shoe released via Under Armour by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who signed with the company in 2018.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has finally unveiled his first custom sneaker with Under Armour, flashing a fiery design that has been in the works for almost two years.

Embiid shared a couple of photos wearing the new UA Embiid One sneakers on Instagram Friday afternoon.

Under Armour also released several photos of the signature shoe.

Embiid One BothSource/Under Armour

Embiid One GraphSource/Under Armour

The UA Embiid One Origin colorway seen above will be released Sept. 18 in North America on Eastbay.com, UA.com, and UA Brand Houses. The worldwide release will be on October 2. Additional tech and design details for the new footwear and future colorways will be announced by Under Armour in the coming weeks.

With the new sneaker, Embiid joins Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Under Armour's roster of NBA talent. 

RELATED ARTICLE: 'Here Come the Sixers' gets epic punk cover from South Philly band

Embiid will have his work cut out for him in Orlando in the weeks ahead as the Sixers prepare for a playoff push in the NBA Bubble. With Ben Simmons out after suffering a knee injury, the responsibility will rest on Embiid's shoulders until further notice.

While the new shoe's design doesn't scream Sixers, it does suggest the lighting of a fire under Embiid. We can only hope he hits another level this postseason. 

