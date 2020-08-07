Sixers' Joel Embiid unveils first signature Under Armour sneaker

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has finally unveiled his first custom sneaker with Under Armour, flashing a fiery design that has been in the works for almost two years.

Embiid shared a couple of photos wearing the new UA Embiid One sneakers on Instagram Friday afternoon.

Under Armour also released several photos of the signature shoe.

Source/Under Armour

Source/Under Armour

The UA Embiid One Origin colorway seen above will be released Sept. 18 in North America on Eastbay.com, UA.com, and UA Brand Houses. The worldwide release will be on October 2. Additional tech and design details for the new footwear and future colorways will be announced by Under Armour in the coming weeks.



With the new sneaker, Embiid joins Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Under Armour's roster of NBA talent.