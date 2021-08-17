More Events:

August 17, 2021

John Mulaney adds extra stand-up date for October residency in Philly

More than 30,000 tickets have been sold to see the comedian perform at the Academy of Music

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
John Mulaney Kimmel Philly EFREN LANDAOS/SOPA IMAGES/SIPA USA

John Mulaney will perform at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Cultural Campus for a 12-day residency from Oct. 1-12. The comedian added a 12th night after the first eleven shows sold out.

Comedian John Mulaney will be in Philadelphia for an extended residency at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in October.

Mulaney has now added a 12th performance to his calendar. The additional show will take place on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m, after the first 11 scheduled shows sold out.

For anyone who missed the boat on the initial announcement and couldn't get tickets, this is another shot. Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning.

"Philadelphia absolutely loves John Mulaney," said Geoff Gordon, regional president of Live Nation. "With numerous Netflix appearances and his work on Saturday Night Live, people across the Philadelphia region are showing their love for John and getting tickets for this record-setting engagement. It's going to be an incredible run for John and the city of Philadelphia to see more than 30,000 people come out over two weeks to see John in the beautiful Academy of Music."

Mulaney's new "From Scratch" show, his first since 2018, kicked off with a few dates in Manhattan in May and has since expanded to include dates in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Mulaney completed a 60-day stint in rehab at a Pennsylvania facility late last year after battling with cocaine and alcohol addiction during the coronavirus pandemic. He also divorced his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, in May, and has been spotted spending time with actress Olivia Munn.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus currently is closed to audiences as it prepares for a reopening on Sept. 18. In light of Philadelphia's new mask mandate, face coverings will be required at the venue's upcoming events.

"We continue with our scenario planning in the event that restrictions change again, and we will continue to coordinate and share information with our producing partners and performing arts centers around the country on health & safety measures in our industry," the Kimmel Cultural Campus said in an update on its website.

Tickets for the Oct. 12 John Mulaney show can be purchased through kimmelculturalcampus.org and JohnMulaney.com.

John Mulaney's "From Scratch"

Tuesday, Oct. 12
7 p.m.
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

