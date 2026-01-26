Gov. Shapiro on ICE operations in Minneapolis: 'It is time to terminate this mission'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro accused President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of gaslighting people, "ratcheting up the temperature" and creating unsafe conditions with the violence surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

"It is time to terminate this mission, this mission led by (Customs and Border Protection) and ICE, this mission directed by Trump and Vance and Noem to wreak havoc on a community," Shapiro (D) said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Monday. "We need a full investigation led, I believe, by the state government to determine all of the facts surrounding the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti."

Shapiro appeared on the show to discuss his new memoir, "Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service," which will be released Tuesday. But most of his interview focused on the federal presence in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Since maintaining a presence in the city, ICE agents have fatally shot two people this month.

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and U.S. citizen, was killed while driving in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. ICE agents circled her vehicle and an officer fired three shots into her car, killing her. While federal officials said Good was attempting to run over the officer with her car, eyewitnesses claims supported by video said she was attempting to drive away from the scene.

Pretti, also 37, was killed Saturday morning. In videos of the incident, he appears to be filming a group of people as one is detained. He was pepper-sprayed by an agent as he attempted to stand between them and two other people before he was grabbed by multiple agents and at least 10 shots were fired, the New York Times reported. Federal officials claimed Pretti had approached the officers with a gun.

Shapiro said in the interview that he believed Good and Pretti weren't a threat to law enforcement. He pointed to his former role as Pennsylvania's attorney general, the top law enforcement official in the state, saying he was familiar with proper police procedure.

"I can tell you that the practices that these ICE and CBP agents are engaged in are not proper police tactics," Shapiro said. "From their masking to the way they are stopping people simply because ... of the color of their skin, this is not proper policing."

In response to the ICE-related killings, a group of Democrats in the Senate have said they plan to vote against a spending plan to avert a government shutdown which includes $64.4 billion for the Department of Homeland Security and $10 billion for ICE. Shapiro said he supported a proposal from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) to pass the other five bills in the package but refrain from supporting the Homeland Security spending until an agreement can be reached.

"By withholding the funds for this mission, I think she makes the exact right point," Shapiro said. "... I would not continue funding this and giving the president a blank check to wreak havoc and undermine people's Constitutional rights in our cities."

