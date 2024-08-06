Josh Shapiro proclaims Kamala Harris, Tim Walz are for 'real freedom' in rally speech at Temple

At Tuesday's rally in North Philly, Gov. Josh Shapiro gave no indication he was stung by this morning's announcement that Kamala Harris had picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate over him.

Shapiro, who was on the shortlist of candidates to join the ticket, gave an emboldened speech backing the Democrats in their bid against of former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, in November's election. He said it was symbolic Walz was introduced in Philadelphia.

"Importantly, (Harris and Walz) chose to launch their campaign in the birthplace of real freedom," Shapiro told the crowd at Temple University's Liacouras Center. "The other side, Trump and his sycophants, they love to talk a good game about freedom. ... Let me tell you something. We are not going back. Not only are we not going back, we are not going into the future with Donald Trump."

Shapiro reflected on his friendship with Harris and their bond as former prosecutors.

"She is courtroom tough. She has a big heart. And she is battle tested and ready to go," the Pennsylvania governor said. "Whether in a courtroom or whether fighting as attorney general ... Kamala Harris has always understood that you've got to be — every day — for the people."

Walz, a veteran and former Congressman, also got Shapiro's endorsement.

"Tim Walz is a great man. Tim Walz is an outstanding governor," Shapiro said. "Tim Walz is a teacher. Tim Walz is a (National Guardsman). Tim Walz is a great patriot."

Tuesday's rally marked a unifying moment in what has been a whirlwind election cycle for Democrats. President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race on July 21 galvanized the party around Harris, who spent more than two weeks vetting vice presidential options including Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Harris and Walz heaped praise on Shapiro, with Harris enlisting him in what she called "a fight for the future" in the upcoming election.

"Josh is a dear, dear friend and an extraordinary leader," Harris said. "I am so, so invested in doing this because, together with Josh Shapiro, we will win Pennsylvania."

Harris said her decision to pick Walz as her running mate was based on their shared ideals as policymakers and their commitment to fighting for the American middle class.

"Tim Walz and I agree about a lot of things and one of them is that when our middle class is strong, America is strong. ... Pennsylvania, this is a fight for the middle class and it is a fight for freedom."

Walz was complimentary of Shapiro and called him a "treasure."

"This is a visionary leader. ... Everybody in America knows when you need a bridge fixed, go to that guy," Walz said, referencing Shapiro's leadership to swiftly rebuild the section of I-95 in Northeast Philly damaged last summer by a fire.

Shapiro promised that the new Democratic ticket will be committed to core values of freedom that he said were abandoned by Trump and his allies. He invoked the rights of workers, the rights of women and the rights of Americans to participate in free and fair elections.

"It's not freedom to say you can go to work but you can't join a union. It's not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies. That's not freedom," Shapiro said. "And it won't be that way when Kamala Harris is our president. It sure as hell isn't freedom to say you can go vote, but (Trump) is going to pick the winner. You know what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are for? They are for real freedom."

Shapiro, 51, had emerged as a top vice presidential contender in part due to his broad popularity in perennial battleground Pennsylvania, which offered a strategic bump in a state decided by razor-thin margins the last two presidential elections. His political record as a moderate, bipartisan leader was viewed as a ticket-strengthening asset. He also received endorsements from state Democratic leaders and spoke with enthusiasm at campaign events for Harris in recent weeks, displaying his political talent in a national spotlight.

Philadelphia being the first stop on the Harris campaign's tour of swing states fueled speculation that Shapiro might be her running mate.

But questions also surfaced about Shapiro's policy background and the belief that future presidential ambitions might hinder him from embracing the secondary role that's expected of a vice president. Shapiro's staunch support for Israel, his postion on school vouchers and his environmental record all were flagged as risks that might alienate the progressive wing of the party in ways that Walz — who's term-limited in Minnesota — does not.

During the rally Tuesday, Shapiro reaffirmed his excitement about continuing his work in Pennsylvania and said he'll be busy on the campaign trail in support of Harris and Walz over the next few months.

"I love being your governor. You all fill my heart," Shapiro told the crowd. "And I want you to know every single day I go to work for you, I put my shoulder to the wheel and I focus on three single letters in the alphabet — GSD. I focus on 'Getting S--- Done' for you!"

Shapiro's visibility during the 2024 presidential race could vault him into consideration for roles in a potential Harris administration, should she win in November. What's become undeniable is that Shapiro is a fast-rising star in the Democratic Party who's gained invaluable exposure and a better feel for the heat of national politics over the last several weeks.

Shapiro said that in addition to encouraging people to vote for Harris, he wants to motivate supporters to get involved in her campaign.

"This is a moment where we all have to understand that while we'll all see Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the ballot, this election is about you. ... Each of us has a responsibility to get off the sidelines, get in the game and do our part."