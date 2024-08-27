Judge approves sale of West Philly's Brith Sholom apartment complex

Hundreds of tenants will have a new landlord after a judge approved a sale of the Brith Sholom apartment complex in Wynnefield.

Judge Anne Marie Coyle allowed the Philadelphia Housing Authority to purchase the property from New World Commercial Credit for $24 million Monday in the Court of Common Pleas. With the sale, the 360-unit building at 3939 Conshohocken Ave. will remain affordable housing, though residents hope it will mean upgrades to the dilapidated property.

New World Commercial had approved a $36 million loan to a company linked to the Puretz family, on which the owners had defaulted. Aron and Eli Puretz have pled guilty to mortgage fraud in New Jersey. Chaikel Puretz has been charged with stealing utility payments from tenants in Indiana. The Puretz family also defaulted on a $29 million loan for a building just a block away from Brith Sholom.

Owner Brith Sholom Winit filed for bankruptcy in August 2023. However, that petition was dismissed and the building moved into receivership.

Tenants had complained for years about the building's condition, with complaints aimed at leaks, mold, pests and squatters, plus numerous code violations, among other issues. The building, which has roots in the Jewish community, is a senior community.

Sale proceeds will cover the costs of settlements with companies including PECO, though creditors won't be making back all that's owed to them. The housing authority negotiated settlements with the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works, who are also owed money, to prevent shutoffs. Utilities are included in the rent at Brith Sholom, and the owners owed more than $500,000 to PGW.



The sale is expected to close by the end of this week.