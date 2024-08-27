More News:

August 27, 2024

Judge approves sale of West Philly's Brith Sholom apartment complex

The Philadelphia Housing Authority will purchase the dilapidated building for $24 million after negotiating a number of outstanding debts.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Housing
Brith Sholom sale PHA Bill Oxford/Unsplash

The Philadelphia Housing Authority will purchase the Brith Sholom senior building for $24 million. For years, tenants have complained about unsafe conditions while the owners racked up debts.

Hundreds of tenants will have a new landlord after a judge approved a sale of the Brith Sholom apartment complex in Wynnefield. 

Judge Anne Marie Coyle allowed the Philadelphia Housing Authority to purchase the property from New World Commercial Credit for $24 million Monday in the Court of Common Pleas. With the sale, the 360-unit building at 3939 Conshohocken Ave. will remain affordable housing, though residents hope it will mean upgrades to the dilapidated property. 

MORE: SEPTA to run more Regional Rail trains on weekends to meet growing demand

New World Commercial had approved a $36 million loan to a company linked to the Puretz family, on which the owners had defaulted. Aron and Eli Puretz have pled guilty to mortgage fraud in New Jersey. Chaikel Puretz has been charged with stealing utility payments from tenants in Indiana. The Puretz family also defaulted on a $29 million loan for a building just a block away from Brith Sholom. 

Owner Brith Sholom Winit filed for bankruptcy in August 2023. However, that petition was dismissed and the building moved into receivership. 

Tenants had complained for years about the building's condition, with complaints aimed at leaks, mold, pests and squatters, plus numerous code violations, among other issues. The building, which has roots in the Jewish community, is a senior community. 

Sale proceeds will cover the costs of settlements with companies including PECO, though creditors won't be making back all that's owed to them. The housing authority negotiated settlements with the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works, who are also owed money, to prevent shutoffs. Utilities are included in the rent at Brith Sholom, and the owners owed more than $500,000 to PGW. 

The sale is expected to close by the end of this week. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Housing Wynnefield Heights Philadelphia Housing Authority Tenants Landlords West Philadelphia Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ AC WOW

10 must-dos during an AC getaway
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to run more Regional Rail trains on weekends

SEPTA Regional Rail

Sponsored

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Fitness

Being more flexible may extend your life; here are some stretching exercises that can help

flexibility longetivity

Music

Temple's band will perform at 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Temple Marching Band Thanksgiving parade

Eagles

Ranking the best backup quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Carson Wentz Chiefs

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved