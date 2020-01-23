Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died of accidental overdose, coroner rules

The rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office in Illinois announced Wednesday afternoon.

The late musician, who once collaborated with Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert, died Dec. 8 after suffering an apparent seizure shortly after arriving at Midway International Airport in Chicago, his hometown.

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, overdosed on codeine and oxycodone, the medical examiner's office ruled. He was 21 years old when he died.

The rapper's family and music label, Grade A, posted a joint statement to Juice WRLD's social media accounts, announcing a public tribute to be held in Chicago. They also mentioned their intention to share unreleased music in his memory.

Prior to his death, Juice WRLD admitted to struggling with substance abuse. Death was a common theme in his songs. His fans have pointed to a lyric from his song "Legends, in which he sings "What's the 27 Club? We ain't making it past 21."

The musician was a rising international star due to his widely-popular hits "Lucid Dreams," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "All Girls are the Same," which peaked at No. 41. His music was part of a genre known as "emo rap" or "trap," because he mostly sang his songs.



His first posthumous collaboration was released last week. The song "Godzilla," by Eminem, features Juice WRLD singing the melodious chorus.



Juice WRLD collaborated with many musicians thanks to his noticeable singing style. In 2018, he released "Wasted" with Lil Uzi Vert. The song has received nearly 55 million views on YouTube.





