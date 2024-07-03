Not interested in Welcome America? Consider these other July Fourth events

If Wawa Welcome America isn't your thing and you couldn't score tickets to see Willie Nelson in Camden, don't worry. There are plenty of other ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Philadelphia region.

Not everyone wants to crowd onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to see Kesha, Ne-Yo and fireworks. If that's you, consider heading out to a countryside winery, visiting a historic landmark or simply grabbing a good ole draft beer – just as the Founding Fathers may have enjoyed.

Here are a few notable Fourth of July events taking place in the region.

6400 Hog Island Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Philadelphia's only fort is open for the Fourth of July. Learn about some Revolutionary War history, relax in the fort's shaded area along the Delaware River, or bring a picnic lunch. Tables with patriotic coverings and garbage bags can be reserved for $10; the rest are first come, first serve. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Discounts are available for veterans and seniors.

Fairmount Park, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Philly's traveling pop-up beer garden is at the Shofuso House and Garden, the traditional Japanese House in Fairmount Park, for the holiday weekend. Lounge on hammocks with cocktails, beers and snacks. The garden can be viewed for free, but it costs $5 to enter the Shofuso House (it's normally $14). Proceeds benefit Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Lehaska, Bucks County, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peddler's Village transformed its annual Bluegrass and Blueberries festival into the BBQ bash (though berries and live music are still included, fret not). The four-day event takes place July 4-7. There are blueberry food and drink specials, lawn games, pony rides, axe throwing, sand sculptures and, of course, a watermelon-eating contest.

Chadds Ford, Delaware County, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by the European-style winery for a relaxing day that includes live music from Rick Caldwell from 1-4p.m. Bring picnics and leashed, well-behaved pets and sit at the pavilion or around fire pits. Blankets and lawn chairs are also encouraged.

1438 South St. and 106 Jamestown Ave., noon to 11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society's pop-up gardens on South Street and in Manayunk are open Thursday. Sip frozen cocktails, mocktails or your favorite can, and enjoy burgers and other sandwiches.

Langhorne, Bucks County, 4-9 p.m.

Styer Orchard's celebration includes a DJ, cornhole, games for kids, a parade, hayrides, a performance by the Men of Harmony Choir and a fireworks show. The farm store is open all day, and there are beers available from Aristaeus Craft Brewing Co. Tickets are available online for $7.60 per person.