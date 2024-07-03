More Events:

July 03, 2024

Not interested in Welcome America? Consider these other July Fourth events

Skip the crowds on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Check out a historic fort, take a family trip to an orchard or grab a drink at a pop-up beer garden.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Fourth of July
PHS Beer Garden Provided Image/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's pop-up beer gardens in Manayunk and on south Street are open on July Fourth. They're among the many options people have to celebrate the holiday without attending Welcome America.

If Wawa Welcome America isn't your thing and you couldn't score tickets to see Willie Nelson in Camden, don't worry. There are plenty of other ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Philadelphia region. 

Not everyone wants to crowd onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to see Kesha, Ne-Yo and fireworks. If that's you, consider heading out to a countryside winery, visiting a historic landmark or simply grabbing a good ole draft beer – just as the Founding Fathers may have enjoyed. 

MORE: Willie Nelson to play Fourth of July concert in Camden as planned after missing shows due to illness

Here are a few notable Fourth of July events taking place in the region. 

The Fourth at Fort Mifflin

6400 Hog Island Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m 

Philadelphia's only fort is open for the Fourth of July. Learn about some Revolutionary War history, relax in the fort's shaded area along the Delaware River, or bring a picnic lunch. Tables with patriotic coverings and garbage bags can be reserved for $10; the rest are first come, first serve. Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Discounts are available for veterans and seniors. 

Parks on Tap

Fairmount Park, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Philly's traveling pop-up beer garden is at the Shofuso House and Garden, the traditional Japanese House in Fairmount Park, for the holiday weekend. Lounge on hammocks with cocktails, beers and snacks. The garden can be viewed for free, but it costs $5 to enter the Shofuso House (it's normally $14). Proceeds benefit Fairmount Park Conservancy. 

Red, White and Blueberries BBQ Bash at Peddler's Village 

Lehaska, Bucks County, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Peddler's Village transformed its annual Bluegrass and Blueberries festival into the BBQ bash (though berries and live music are still included, fret not). The four-day event takes place July 4-7. There are blueberry food and drink specials, lawn games, pony rides, axe throwing, sand sculptures and, of course, a watermelon-eating contest. 

Penn Woods Winery's Fourth of July Weekend

Chadds Ford, Delaware County, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Stop by the European-style winery for a relaxing day that includes live music from Rick Caldwell from 1-4p.m. Bring picnics and leashed, well-behaved pets and sit at the pavilion or around fire pits. Blankets and lawn chairs are also encouraged. 

PHS Pop Up Gardens

1438 South St. and 106 Jamestown Ave., noon to 11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society's pop-up gardens on South Street and in Manayunk are open Thursday. Sip frozen cocktails, mocktails or your favorite can, and enjoy burgers and other sandwiches. 

Styer Orchard's July Fourth Celebration

Langhorne, Bucks County, 4-9 p.m. 

Styer Orchard's celebration includes a DJ, cornhole, games for kids, a parade, hayrides, a performance by the Men of Harmony Choir and a fireworks show. The farm store is open all day, and there are beers available from Aristaeus Craft Brewing Co. Tickets are available online for $7.60 per person. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Fourth of July Philadelphia Fort Mifflin Festivals Beer Gardens Parks On Tap Peddler's Village Orchards

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harrisonburg - Main Street

Explore Harrisonburg’s unhurried charm
Limited - Meet Boston - Trillium beer

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly homeless advocates fear Supreme Court's ruling encourages 'criminalizing poverty'
Philadelphia Homeless Kensington

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Prevention

U.S. government awards Moderna $176 million to make bird flu vaccine
Bird Flu Vaccine

Music

Road trip guide: Music, podcast and audiobook recommendations
Road trip

Phillies

Phillies injury updates: When will Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and others return?
Schwarber Preview Series

Weekend

Your weekend guide: 'Star Wars' burlesque and incarcerated artists
Weekend guide art

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved