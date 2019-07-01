More Health:

July 01, 2019

Watch yourself, firework-related eye injuries in the U.S. have doubled

Plus, how to have a safe and firework-filled July Fourth

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Injuries
fireworks eye injuries safety Ian Schneider/Unsplash

Even seemingly innocent sparklers can result in eye injuries.

While fireworks are a crucial component to the Fourth of July holiday, they're also quite dangerous and need to be treated with care.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, per HealthDay News, firework-related eye injuries almost doubled between 2016 and 2017, rising from 700 to 1,200, as a number of states have made a broader assortment of fireworks available to consumers.

Ruptured eyeballs and damaged corneas and retinas were the main injuries, HealthDay News reported.

A spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology told HealthDay that about 280 people *per day* will find their way to an emergency room after a firework-related injury during the week leading up to the Independence Day holiday and the week after.

Additionally, the AAO notes that most injuries are a result of legal fireworks bought by parents for their children — including everything from the seemingly innocent sparklers to the more potent bottle rockets.

The National Safety Council noted that eight people died after fireworks-related incidents in 2017. The safety watchdog recommends that consumers heed the following safety tips, including:

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks

• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

• Never light them indoors

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

• Never ignite devices in a container

• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Injuries United States Fourth of July Fireworks

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What are the Sixers' biggest needs left in free agency?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Eagles roster 2019: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots
070119WendellSmallwood

Prevention

Gluten-free pizzas might not be entirely free from the troubling protein
gluten free pizza gma

Business

Hahnemann University Hospital files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Hahnemann University Hospital bankruptcy

Performing Arts

Cirque du Soleil acrobats tour the streets (and Rocky Steps) of Philadelphia
Carroll - Cirque Amaluna

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved