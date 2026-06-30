Looking for fireworks shows outside the city? Check out these July 4 festivities in the suburbs and South Jersey

Philadelphia is preparing to welcome concertgoers, World Cup fans and time capsule enthusiasts for the country’s 250th birthday, but don’t sleep on the suburbs’ ability to throw a semiquincentennial party, too.

The city's collar counties are going all out for Independence Day this year, with plenty of festivals and fireworks leading up to and on July Fourth. There will be petting zoos, derby races, historical reenactments, live music and food trucks.

This year’s holiday also coincides with one of the strongest heat waves in recent history that have already challenged the plans of some activities in the city. Organizers of the FIFA Fan Festival have adjusted Saturday’s hours in response to the forecast and the city shortened the route of the Salute to Independence parade on Friday. Earlier this month, Mount Holly organizers also cancelled their fireworks celebration over safety concerns.

Experts are advising anyone who plans to attempt to withstand the heat to stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure when possible and to check in on friends and neighbors.

Here’s a look at just some of Fourth of July festivities taking place outside the city.

Bucks County

New Hope (and Lambertville, New Jersey): Despite being on opposing sides of the Delaware River, these two towns will unite for a three-day celebration from July 3-5 that includes theatrical performances, live music and boat races. Firework and drone shows will start Friday at 9 p.m. and will be visible from both riverfronts.

Southampton: After the Sam Costantini Annual 4th of July Parade along 2nd Street Pike from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, the Southampton Days Country Fair will kick off at Tamanend Park from 6:30-10:30 p.m., with fireworks scheduled to begin around 9:35 p.m. This year’s admission fee will be $5 per person and events, other than fireworks, will be held rain or sine.

Quakertown: Quakertown Community Day will take place Saturday at Memorial Park, with a packed schedule of activities starting at 8 a.m. until the conclusion of the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show. The entertainment lineup includes a car show, bounce house, dunk tank, highland cow petting zoo, comedy shows and live music.

Washington Crossing: Friends of Washington Crossing Park will host a living history program from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, where attendees can immerse themselves in the nation’s history with a Revolutionary War encampment, craft demonstrations and readings of the Declaration of Independence, followed by an evening concert and fireworks display from 8-9:30 p.m. A $10 admission fee is required for the living history program.

Chester County

Downingtown: Good Neighbor Day will return from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Kerr Park with boat races and a carnival during the day. The fireworks show will light up the park starting at 9:30 p.m., but they will be shot off from a different direction than previous years after a family of bald eagles nested near the organizers’ usual spot.

Phoenixville: Food trucks will be set up around Reservoir Park at 501 Franklin Ave. from 5-9 p.m. leading up to the town’s annual fireworks display Saturday.

Tredyffrin: Enjoy live music from the Chester County Concert Band and dozens of food vendors at Wilson Farm Park on Saturday from 7-9:15 p.m. before fireworks start at dusk.

Delaware County

Bethel Township: Fireworks will begin at dusk on Friday from Bethel Springs Elementary School at 3280 Foulk Road. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday.

Ridley Park: A full day of activities will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at 105 E. Ward St. & Ridley Park Lake with a parade and water activities leading up to an evening of live entertainment, food trucks and a fireworks starting at dusk.

Upper Darby: On Thursday, Upper Darby will host an evening celebration from 7-10 p.m. with food trucks, live music and carnival games at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Field in Drexel Hill followed by a fireworks show.

Montgomery County

Conshohocken: A fireworks show is scheduled for Friday above Sutcliffe Park starting at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday, the 75th annual Conshohocken Soap Box Derby race will take off at 418 9th Ave. Racer registration will begin at 7 a.m.

Narberth: Narberth Park will host a baby parade, carnival, games and a pie-eating contest from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. At night starting at 6:30 p.m., there will be a concert, food trucks, Declaration of Independence readings and a fireworks show.

Pottstown: The GoFourth! festival on Saturday at Memorial Park, at 75 W. King St., from 3:15-9:30 p.m. will feature tethered hot air balloon rides, living history demonstrations, live music, food trucks and a firework show finale.

South Jersey

Camden: The waterfront’s Freedom Festival on Saturday will start at 8 p.m. with legendary Motown group the Commodores taking the stage for a free show. A fireworks display synchronized to music will light up over Wiggins Waterfront Park starting at 9:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill: Cherry Hill’s Independence Day Celebration will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the athletic fields of Cherry Hill West High School at 2101 Chapel Ave. Marching bands, a live DJ, food trucks and a kids zone will be set up leading up to a fireworks starting at around 9 p.m.

Collingswood: A daylong lineup of events is in store at Knight Park in Collingswood from 9 a.m. until dusk. A bike parade will kick off celebrations in the morning followed by water games, raft races and a coin toss content at Roberts Pool. Gates will open to the Collingswood High School field at 6:30 p.m. where live music and fireworks will take place.