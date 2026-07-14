July's Twilight in the Gardens will bring live music and after-hours fun to Magic Gardens

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens will stay open after hours for its July Twilight in the Gardens event, offering live music, art activities and a chance to explore parts of the museum that aren't usually open to visitors.

The event takes place Friday, July 24, from 7-10 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy a BYOB evening surrounded by the museum's signature mosaics.

Throughout the evening, attendees can choose from several activities, including a hands-on collage workshop led by Philadelphia artist Eustace Mamba, self-guided tours of the museum's mosaicked basement and the exhibition "Entre Raices y Alas/Between Roots and Wings: Works by Santiago Galeas." The workshop invites participants to create their own mixed-media collage using a variety of materials.

Alternative and indie soul musician Tre. Charles will perform from 8-9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now online and cost $30 for adults and $25 for students.

Friday, July 24 | 7-10 p.m.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

1020 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

$30 adults; $25 students

BYOB

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