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July 14, 2026

July's Twilight in the Gardens will bring live music and after-hours fun to Magic Gardens

The July 24 event features a performance by Tre. Charles, a sewn-collage workshop, self-guided tours of the mosaicked basement and BYOB picnicking.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Art
Magic Gardens - Twilight Concerts Photo Credit/Steve Harner Photography

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens hosts Twilight in the Gardens every fourth Friday from May through October, with live music in the courtyard, guided art workshops and BYOB picnics.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens will stay open after hours for its July Twilight in the Gardens event, offering live music, art activities and a chance to explore parts of the museum that aren't usually open to visitors.

The event takes place Friday, July 24, from 7-10 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy a BYOB evening surrounded by the museum's signature mosaics.

Throughout the evening, attendees can choose from several activities, including a hands-on collage workshop led by Philadelphia artist Eustace Mamba, self-guided tours of the museum's mosaicked basement and the exhibition "Entre Raices y Alas/Between Roots and Wings: Works by Santiago Galeas." The workshop invites participants to create their own mixed-media collage using a variety of materials.

Alternative and indie soul musician Tre. Charles will perform from 8-9 p.m. 

Tickets are on sale now online and cost $30 for adults and $25 for students.

July Twilight in the Gardens

Friday, July 24 | 7-10 p.m.
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
1020 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
$30 adults; $25 students
BYOB

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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