More Health:

May 07, 2019

New 'jumping' superbug, resistant to key antibiotic, could be trouble for hospitals

Doctors often use colistin as a last line of defense against infections. What if a gene could stop colistin from working?

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Antibiotics
MCR-9 Cornell Ahmed Gaballa/Cornell University

A graphic image depicting mcr-9.

Cornell University researchers discovered a new superbug gene that is resistant to a common last-resort antibiotic, and the scientists say its discovery could be a bad sign if that resistance spreads.

Making this doubly worrisome – the gene that is responsible for the drug-resistance can "jump" between bacteria or organisms, making a previously normal strain of bacteria into a superbug, antibiotic resistant strain.

The newly-discovered gene was unearthed when researchers were dissecting the bacterial genome of salmonella, the American Association for the Advancement of Science reports. The gene, called mcr-9, is resistant to colistin, the antibiotic doctors often use when they run out of ways to fight an infection, according to the AAAS.

Colistin is listed as a “highest-priority antibiotic” per the World Health Organization, but the Cornell researchers found that mcr-9 causes bacteria to resist colistin.

“If colistin does not work, it literally could mean death for patients” Cornell food safety professor and researcher Martin Wiedmann told the AAAS. “If colistin resistance spreads, a lot of people will die."

Scientists have been finding colistin-resistant genes for the past four years, according to the AAAS. Mcr-9 is particularly dangerous, Wiedmann said, because it’s “moveable”:

"If you go to a hospital and this gene is floating around, that can be trouble. The gene is moveable. It jumps. In a hospital setting, being able to screen a patient for resistance allows doctors and nurses to isolate the patient and maintain biosecurity."

The good news about researchers discovering mcr-9, Wiedmann said, is that scientists can use the details unearthed by the Cornell researchers to develop treatments that work. It also allows scientists to get an “early warning” about the problems they’ll face if mcr-9 is present.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Antibiotics United States Research Diseases Cornell

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

If the Sixers lose Game 5, history says they're in big trouble
Ben-Simmons-Sixers_050719_usat

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2019 NFL Draft: Defense edition
050619FletcherCox

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Deaths

Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run
Brian Smart Broad Street Run

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved