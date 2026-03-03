More Events:

Jurassic Quest will bring life-size dinosaurs to Oaks in March

The traveling dinosaur experience will take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center from March 27-29 with animatronic creatures, fossil digs and hands-on exhibits.

Families will walk among life-size animatronic dinosaurs during Jurassic Quest at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Jurassic Quest will take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from March 27-29, transforming the indoor venue into a large-scale dinosaur exhibit and activity space designed for families. The traveling event features life-size animatronic dinosaurs arranged in a walk-through setting, including a 60-foot Spinosaurus, an 80-foot Apatosaurus and a towering Tyrannosaurus rex that move, roar and “breathe.”

Beyond the exhibit floor, the event includes dinosaur-themed bounce houses, ridable animatronic dinosaurs and fossil dig stations where children can uncover replica bones at science tables. Families can also watch a baby dinosaur show and raptor training experience, meet young triceratops and other hatchlings, and explore glow-in-the-dark and LEGO-themed play zones.

Additional activities include derby-style races on a 35-foot track and large-scale dinosaur models assembled from thousands of bricks. The self-guided experience allows attendees to move through the exhibits and activity areas at their own pace.

Timed-entry tickets are available online. General admission is $30.25 for ages 2 and older, including fees and taxes. Children’s upgraded packages, which include access to rides and additional activities, range from $42.85 to $94.30.

March 27-29
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

