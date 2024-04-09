Dinosaurs are coming to Greater Philadelphia Expo Center this month

During the weekend leading up to Earth Day, an exhibition in Montgomery County will showcase the creatures that walked this planet millions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest — the "largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience in North America" — comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21.

The family-friendly dino experience will feature lifelike animatronic models representative of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. The true-to-size installations include a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus and, of course, a towering Tyrannosaurus rex.

Along with the huge and intimidating adult-size critters, patrons can meet-and-greet with baby dinosaurs — with adorable names like Tyson the T. rex, Cammie the Camarasaurus and Trixie the Triceratops — "handled" by Dino Trainers onsite.

Jurassic Quest/Provided Image At Jurassic Quest, visitors can interact with lifelike baby dinosaurs.

Other interactive experiences include crafts, "raptor training," dinosaur rides, fossil digs, live shows and a 10-clue challenge called "The Quest." The youngest dino lovers can explore safely in the "Tricera-tots" soft play space.

General admission starts at $22, or $19 for people 65 and older. Children younger than 2 can enter for free. There are also $36 admission packages available for kids ages 2-10, which include unlimited access to many of the ticketed rides and experiences.

Jurassic Quest was initially scheduled to be in Oaks in January before being rescheduled. Tickets purchased for the January event will be honored during any day of Jurassic Quest's run at the Expo Center, according to organizers.

Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21Times vary | Tickets start at $22Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA, 19456