More Health:

June 17, 2019

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice

@justinmice is promoting a critical outlook on scientific evidence

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Research
just in mice twitter account Sandy Millar/Unsplash

@justinmice serves as a reality check for overstated health and science reporting.

The world of health research is a tricky one to navigate. Most coverage of studies seem to be either overly positive — like the many touting potential cancer cures — or overheated worry over nearly every behavior from sleeping to eating.

Oftentimes, such studies are overhyping preliminary findings, Vox reports. It seems that some of the most exciting and promising research is conducted on mice, but Vox adds that “there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how much mouse findings are applicable to humans.”

This reality inspired James Heathers, a behavioral scientist, to create the Twitter account “Just Says In Mice” where he retweets research and science articles with the simple caption: “IN MICE.”


RELATED READ:  This brutally honest diet- and fitness-focused Instagram account provides expert insight

Needless to say, this account has been a big hit. Heather’s @justinmice account has nearly 63,000 followers who have gotten into looking at research more critically by tweeting mice-only research at the account.


Heather’s penned an explanation for the account on Medium this past April where he states:

The concept is simple — a lot of science news reporting (which I distinguish from science journalism) is framed badly. Many elements of it grind my gears, and the worst amongst them is: Reporting preliminary animal research out of context.

Heathers adds a disclaimer about @justinmice, “I should note at this point that saying IN MICE after reading a headline is a reasonably common trope amongst scientists.” 

“I’m certain I didn’t invent it,” he continues.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Research United States Twitter Mice

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies can knock out two NL East hopefuls after important upcoming stretch
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061719_USAT

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Andre Dillard
060319AndreDillard

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved