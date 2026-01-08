Kate Winslet hints at potential second season of 'Mare of Easttown'

Nearly five years after the premiere of "Mare of Easttown," star Kate Winslet hinted at the possibility of a second season of HBO's Delaware County-based crime drama.

The actress, who won an Emmy Award for her role as struggling detective Mare Sheehan, told Deadline that there is a "strong likelihood" that production picks back up in 2027.

"Mare of Easttown," created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, was initially designed as a one-season show, but Deadline reported Thursday that discussions about renewing the series came up months ago during the production of Winslet's directorial debut "Goodbye June."

"They were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible," she told the outlet. "And so I think we probably will do it, and that's the first time I've felt that."

Further details about the plot, cast and filming were not revealed, but Winslet did tease that next year could be the target for production to return to the Philadelphia area, where the Emmy Award-winning show conducted a majority of its filming.

Similar rumors began to swirl in June 2024, when the head of drama at HBO, Francesca Orsi, told Variety that conversations were underway about the possible continuation of the show.

"We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up — not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed," Orsi said at the time. "Who is she now?"

In November, HBO announced that Ingelsby's other hit show "Task," which stars Mark Ruffalo as FBI agent Tom Brandis and is also set in Delco, was recently renewed for a second season. No details about a timeline or plot have been revealed yet, but maybe the two shows will film at the same time.

"It wouldn't surprise me one bit if Mare walked into a Wawa that Tom was in," Ingelsby told the Hollywood Reporter in September. "I don't have a story in mind that's a crossover, but I love the idea of their worlds intersecting."