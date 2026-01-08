What to stream: 'Green Room,' 'Baby Face,' 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

January is, historically, a weird month for new movies. It's after the buzzy holiday weekends, when studios will drop family crowd-pleasers like "Wicked" or "Knives Out," and past the window of consideration for artsy Oscar contenders. So the stuff that ends up at the multiplex tends to be a mixed bag.

Consider, then, older movies that recently arrived on streaming platforms. Netflix, Max and Prime have refreshed their libraries with a heartwarming documentary, an anti-Nazi horror flick, a wild Prohibition-era throwback and a dramedy about the fog of motherhood. Here's a pitch for each of them:

'Green Room'

It's punks vs. Nazis in the 2016 horror film "Green Room," one of A24's earlier outputs. After their show is canceled, the fictional band the Ain't Rights end up playing a last-minute gig at a skinhead club outside Portland. There, they accidentally stumble upon a murder that the neo-Nazi bar owners would like to cover up. The Ain't Rights – who already made their feelings known by playing the Dead Kennedys classic "Nazi Punks F*** Off" moments earlier – are inconvenient witnesses. They'll have to fight their way out to survive.

Like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" before it, this movie offers the unparalleled pleasure of watching a Nazi get thumped. Catch it on Netflix.

'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

Here's an impossible challenge: Try not to cry 4-10 times while watching the Fred Rogers documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" (This writer failed hard.) The movie examines the life of the Presbyterian minister-turned-children's television icon, who hosted "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" for over three decades. There's a ton of moving material about the kids Rogers personally impacted, but the film is most interested in his guiding moral compass.

It had its occasional contradictions. The film's most memorable chapter concerns the show's cast member François Scarborough Clemmons, aka Officer Clemmons. In what was a radical bit of television for 1969, Rogers invited his Black costar to cool his feet with him in a kiddie pool. It was a striking stand against segregation, but, as the documentary reveals, Rogers also encouraged Clemmons to stay in the closet for the sake of the show. "Wont You Be My Neighbor?" is now available on Prime.

'Baby Face'

Anyone who thinks old movies are stuffy should give "Baby Face" a stream. The 1933 film follows the enterprising Lily Powers, who busts out of her father's small-town speakeasy, then manipulates a bunch of Manhattan bankers until she's rich and in love with the boss. The movie was made before the Production Code, a series of censorial rules that all American movies between 1934 and 1968 adopted, so it's an absolute gas. It also stars Barbara Stanwyck, one of the best actresses of her era. You may recognize her as the bored blonde pouring coffee on a schmuck's hand in that well-known GIF; it's from this movie. Stream it on Max.

'Tully'

Marlo (Charlize Theron) is a depleted mom struggling through her third pregnancy. After the baby arrives and her exhaustion deepens, her brother suggests she hire a night nanny. Enter Tully (Mackenzie Davis), the savior and namesake of this empathetic and funny film.

Marlo's friendship with Tully helps her reconnect with parts of herself she lost in the haze of parenthood. Penned by "Juno" and "Jennifer's Body" screenwriter Diablo Cody, "Tully" dials down the distinctive and already anachronistic tone of those films for something a bit more grounded – though there's still a touch of surrealism. See it on Prime.

