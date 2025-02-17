Kellen Moore and the Saints are sniffing around Eagles assistant coaches

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, is sniffing around a couple Philadelphia Eagles positional coaches for coordinator positions, according to reports from a couple of national reporters.

Christian Parker

Albert Breer is reporting that the Saints are interviewing Eagles defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker for their open defensive coordinator job. They are also interviewing former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley for the same position, and have already interviewed Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.

The Eagles got outstanding play out of their their secondary in 2024, most notably from their two rookie cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Veterans Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Reed Blankenship all also had very good seasons.

The Eagles were miffed when former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon hired former linebackers coach Nick Rallis away to be the Cardinals' defensive coordinator after Gannon landed the Cards' head coaching job in 2023. They would likely not be super stoked if Moore hired Parker away from them as well.

The favorite to land the Saints' defensive coordinator job is thought to be Staley. He has head coaching experience, and could perhaps help Moore along as he navigates his rookie season as a head coach. That setup would be similar to the one the Eagles chose in 2016 with Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz.

It has also been pointed out that as an African American, Parker's interview for a coordinator job would satisfy the Saints' Rooney Rule obligation. That may very well be true, though Parker is a legitimate defensive coordinator prospect, and likely to land in that role at some point. The Eagles would prefer that be later than sooner.

Doug Nussmeier

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is interviewing for the Saints' offensive coordinator job.

Nussmeier served as quarterbacks coach under Moore with the Cowboys, Chargers, and Eagles, so his ascension to offensive coordinator under Moore with the Saints should be entirely unsurprising, if that's what happens.

It's probably also worth noting that Nussmeier's son, Garrett Nussmeier, is the starting quarterback at LSU, which is a little over an hour away from New Orleans.

