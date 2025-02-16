Eagles sign 13 players to futures contracts

The Philadelphia Eagles signed 13 players to futures contracts this weekend. What are futures contracts? They're typically given to players who finished the previous season on the practice squad. Some futures contracts guys of recent note include DT Thomas Booker, TE E.J. Jenkins, S Tristin McCollum, LB Christian Elliss, P Arryn Siposs, OL Brett Toth, and TE Tyree Jackson.

Let's briefly go through all 13 of the Eagles' signees, in alphabetical order.

• CB Tariq Castro-Fields: Castro-Fields was a 49ers sixth-round pick in 2022 out of Penn State. He has since been with the Commanders, Panthers, and now the Eagles. He has appeared in 12 career games, 4 tackles.

• WR Elijah Cooks: Cooks has appeared in 11 NFL games, all with the Jaguars. He has three career catches for 38 yards. He's a big receiver, at 6'4, 215.

• RB Tyrion Davis-Price: Davis-Price was a 49ers third-round pick out of LSU. He's a bigger back at 6'1, 219, who did not have great college stats.

Tyrion Davis-Price Rush Yards YPC TD 2019 64 295 4.6 6 2020 104 446 4.3 3 2021 211 1003 4.8 6 TOTAL 379 1744 4.6 15



A yards per carry average of 4.6 is good in the NFL, not so impressive at LSU. He was a Day 3 prospect who got picked on Day 2. He probably got a little over-drafted because he ran a 4.48 at the Combine, a good time for his size. And, certainly, he had his explosive moments at LSU:

Davis-Price played in one game in 2024, the 41-7 blowout against the Cowboys. He had 3 carries for 7 yards. He also recommended that I go to Drago's in New Orleans the week of the Super Bowl, and I can confirm that it was delicious.

• LB Dallas Gant: Gant appeared in two games for the Eagles as practice squad callup. He had 2 tackles.

• WR Danny Gray: Gray was a 49ers third-round pick in 2022. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, making 1 catch on 7 targets for 10 yards. He did not appear in any games in 2023 or 2024.

• DT Gabe Hall: Hall was thought to be a draftable player, with some notable analysts giving him a fourth-round grade in the 2024 draft. The Eagles signed him as an undrafted rookie, and he spent the season on the practice squad. He didn't show much in 2024 training camp.

• DE K.J. Henry: Henry was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2023. He was a five-star recruit out of high school (ranked 26th nationally by Rivals, 6th by ESPN), who was a regular in the Clemson defense for four seasons. He's 6'4, 255, with below average athletic testing measurables, and he didn't post good sack production (13 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 48 career games) in college. He did have 6 batted passes in 2022.

Henry plays with great energy and he has some upside as a pass rusher, but was thought of as a liability setting the edge against the run coming out of college. Off the field, he was considered one of the highest character prospects in the draft, for good reason.

Henry played in 10 games with the Commanders as a rookie, with 3 starts. He had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was waived at final cutdowns by the Commanders this season, and claimed off of waivers by the Bengals, where he played in two games before the Bengals waived him and added him back to the practice squad. The Cowboys later poached Henry from the Bengals' practice squad, and he appeared in two games, collecting 3 tackles and a sack. He was once again waived by Dallas after they got edge rushers Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland back from injury.

The Eagles signed Henry to their practice squad after Brandon Graham went down with his triceps injury.

• EDGE Ochaun Mathis: Mathis was a Rams sixth-round pick in 2023. He appeared in one game as a practice squad callup for the Eagles this season, and made 1 tackle.

• TE Nick Muse: Muse was a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Vikings. He has appeared in 16 career games. 1 career catch, 22 yards.

• DB Parry Nickerson: Nickerson played for Vic Fangio in Miami in 2023, so he made some sense as a practice squad guy, ready to be called up if needed, but the Eagles never needed to dip that far into their reserves.

• S Andre' Sam: Sam was a 25-year-old undrafted rookie who played at three different colleges (McNeese State, Marshall, and LSU). He had a pretty good 2024 training camp for a player considered a longshot at the start of the summer. He spent the season on the practice squad, and actually had a coveted wall locker stall, a rarity for a rookie practice squad guy.

• OT Laekin Vakalahi: Vakalahi followed in Jordan Mailata's footsteps in 2024 as an Australian playing football for the first time. He got a camp invite, and honestly, if I were an alien dropped down onto Eagles training camp with no prior knowledge of who the players were and were asked to pick out the offensive lineman who looked like he had never played football before, I wouldn't have chosen Vakalahi. He didn't look out of place.

• DB A.J. Woods: Small rookie DB out of Pitt at 5'9, 186.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader