Eagles odds and ends: Super Bowl fines, championship windows and total domination

While the entire city, Southeast PA and South Jersey areas have been celebrating the Eagles' second Super Bowl title this weekend, some interesting pieces of news and takes have hit the internet that were a bit under the radar.

The football calendar is flipping to next season and the Eagles will be catching up to the rest of the league, which already has eyes for 2025. The offseason has started for the Birds, finally.

How good will the Eagles be next season? Who will they start the season against? Here's a look at some Eagles odds and ends:

Best team of the century?

Over at CBS, they rank the last 25 Super Bowl champions, and the Eagles dominant 40-22 win and run through the playoffs had them placed No. 1 on the list, edging out the 2019 Chiefs and 2016 Patriots for the top spot:

It's hard to match the 2024 Eagles resume. Their 18 wins are tied for the most in NFL history and most by any Super Bowl champion this century. The Eagles capped off their historic season with a decisive win over a team that was on the precipice of history. No other Super Bowl-winning team this century had a top-10 quarterback, two top-20 receivers, a 2,000-yard rusher, a big, powerful offensive line and a second-ranked scoring defense that wreaked havoc on quarterbacks without having to blitz. That's why they're No. 1. [CBS Sports]

A wide open window

NFL.com ranked the NFL teams with the biggest contending windows right now, and the defending champs with a youthful roster are not surprisingly their No. 1 pick among all current teams.

Despite having a few big ticket free agents to worry about and new to-be-determined offensive coordinator, the Eagles should continue to contend for a while, the league's own website surmises:

The ultra-talented roster assembled by general manager Howie Roseman could keep the Eagles in title contention for the next half-decade. The aggressive talent evaluator has stockpiled blue-chippers at marquee positions while also providing the coaching staff with a collection of developmental prospects owning the potential to emerge as key contributors down the road. Offensively, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will once again anchor an offense featuring an explosive trio of playmakers (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert) in the passing game. The Eagles' dominant offensive line will continue to impose its will on overmatched opponents, as Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson spearhead a unit specializing in bullying defenders at the point of attack. After earning his first Pro Bowl berth (as well as second-team All-Pro honors), Jalen Carter could make a real push for Defensive Player of the Year, with Nolan Smith and Jordan Davis supporting his efforts on the front line. With Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and C.J. Gardner-Johnson poised to play even better with more reps in Vic Fangio's system, it is hard to imagine the Eagles failing to seriously contend for another Lombardi Trophy with a loaded roster that is the undisputed gold standard of the league. [NFL.com]

A dud of for opener?

Adam Schefter usually has inside information, so his opinion and statements about anything NFL deserve some weight. But his prediction for the Eagles' 2025 regular season opener can't possibly be true, can it?

The honor of the first game of the NFL season is given to the prior Super Bowl champion, so we know the Eagles will lead the way when September arrives. But instead of a high-powered rematch against the Commanders, or clash with the mighty Lions, Schefter says it's the Bears who will greet the Eagles to start the new season.

The Eagles can only hope this is how it shakes out. It's a much easier way to start the year against a team with a new head coach and no track record of recent success like Chicago than being thrown into the wolves against a juggernaut in Week 1.

Two Eagles got fined

Eagles players made over $170,000 a piece for winning the Super Bowl. We won't be losing sleep over some small fines being levied by the NFL for two defensive players following their championship win last Sunday. But come on NFL...

First, close to $6,000 is coming out of Jalyx Hunt's pocket for this "violent gesture."

His fellow linemen Milton Williams will have to pay more than double to the league for an inadvertent hit to Patrick Mahomes' helmet that wasn't flagged in the win:

