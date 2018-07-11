Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet

Kellyanne Conway is getting roasted on Twitter after posting about the cave rescue of 12 Thai boys and their coach in a message her critics found hypocritical and tone deaf.

The junior soccer team was trapped in Thailand's Tham Luang Cave for more than two weeks following an entrapping heavy rain. As Thai Navy SEALs began rescuing the team, public figures in the U.S. and around the world shared statements of support, including the counselor to President Donald Trump.

Conway, a Camden, N.J. native, wrote Tuesday her support of the Thai rescue efforts, writing, "We're better when we come together."

It wasn't long before users on social media pointed out the perceived hypocrisy of Conway's statement -- backlash even more severe than Press Secretary Huckabee Sanders' tweet on the topic. Specifically, Twitter users called out Conway for celebrating the Thai boys' return while, in the U.S., officials are separating children from their parents and families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

















Many also thought Conway's post was hypocritical given the still dire situation in Puerto Rico, where many regions are still without power nine months after Hurricane Maria.





One Twitter also pointed out Conway's blatant use of Hillary Clinton's campaign slogan. Another user simply channeled Regina George.









