Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet

July 11, 2018
Kellyanne Conway is getting roasted on Twitter after posting about the cave rescue of 12 Thai boys and their coach in a message her critics found hypocritical and tone deaf.
The junior soccer team was trapped in Thailand's Tham Luang Cave for more than two weeks following an entrapping heavy rain. As Thai Navy SEALs began rescuing the team, public figures in the U.S. and around the world shared statements of support, including the counselor to President Donald Trump.
Conway, a Camden, N.J. native, wrote Tuesday her support of the Thai rescue efforts, writing, "We're better when we come together."
The #ThaiCaveRescue shows the very best of humanity.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 10, 2018
It wasn't long before users on social media pointed out the perceived hypocrisy of Conway's statement -- backlash even more severe than Press Secretary Huckabee Sanders' tweet on the topic. Specifically, Twitter users called out Conway for celebrating the Thai boys' return while, in the U.S., officials are separating children from their parents and families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
You know there are some kids in internment camps and they don’t even need suba divers to rescue them.— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 10, 2018
How nice it must be for all those children to be reunited with their parents. Really inspiring that the government didn’t rest until it had them safely together again.— Dan Steele (@offroad_dreamin) July 10, 2018
Honestly you're unbelievable. No one is that lacking in self-awareness. It has to be deliberate.
your administration still hasn't reunited the more than 3,000 kids you kidnapped with their families. spare us the virtue signaling— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2018
What about the children your administration had kidnapped and REFUSES TO COMPLY WITH COURT ORDER TO RETURN??— Leah Catherine (@MsLeahCatherine) July 10, 2018
Many also thought Conway's post was hypocritical given the still dire situation in Puerto Rico, where many regions are still without power nine months after Hurricane Maria.
Awwww sweet! Now let's rescue the children your administration separated from their parents & stuck in cages; let's rescue the children in Flint; let's rescue the children in Puerto Rico; let's rescue the children of innocent black men shot dead by police. #BeBetter #BeBest— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) July 10, 2018
And that’s always their catchphrase, “what about the people here?”, yet Puerto Rico people still suffering, and they are Americans and near— Marlene Nienaber (@Marz933) July 11, 2018
One Twitter also pointed out Conway's blatant use of Hillary Clinton's campaign slogan. Another user simply channeled Regina George.
Glad you thought Hillary said it best "We're better together."— Eileen Secrest (@EileenSecrest) July 10, 2018
