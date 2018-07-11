More News:

July 11, 2018

Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Kellyanne Conway
kellyanne conway white house Yuri Gripas/SIPA USA

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway attends the Business Session with Nation's Governors at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Kellyanne Conway is getting roasted on Twitter after posting about the cave rescue of 12 Thai boys and their coach in a message her critics found hypocritical and tone deaf.

The junior soccer team was trapped in Thailand's Tham Luang Cave for more than two weeks following an entrapping heavy rain. As Thai Navy SEALs began rescuing the team, public figures in the U.S. and around the world shared statements of support, including the counselor to President Donald Trump.

Conway, a Camden, N.J. native, wrote Tuesday her support of the Thai rescue efforts, writing, "We're better when we come together."

It wasn't long before users on social media pointed out the perceived hypocrisy of Conway's statement -- backlash even more severe than Press Secretary Huckabee Sanders' tweet on the topic. Specifically, Twitter users called out Conway for celebrating the Thai boys' return while, in the U.S., officials are separating children from their parents and families at the U.S.-Mexico border.





Many also thought Conway's post was hypocritical given the still dire situation in Puerto Rico, where many regions are still without power nine months after Hurricane Maria.


One Twitter also pointed out Conway's blatant use of Hillary Clinton's campaign slogan. Another user simply channeled Regina George.



051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Kellyanne Conway Philadelphia Immigration Puerto Rico Thailand Social Media Camden Twitter

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.