March 03, 2026

Rare antique dollhouses will come out of the vault for limited summer tours in Bethlehem

The Kemerer Museum will bring 44 historic dollhouses out of storage and into public view on six select Saturdays.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Museums Antiques
Tinie Toy Dollhouse, 1930

A G&J Lines English Townhouse from around 1895 is among the antique dollhouses visitors will see during limited behind-the-scenes tours at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts in Bethlehem.

Most visitors never see what’s kept in a museum vault. This summer, the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts in Bethlehem is giving the public a chance.

On six Saturdays, the museum will offer guided behind-the-scenes tours of the Elizabeth Johnston Prime Dollhouse Collection, a group of 44 antique dollhouses and miniature buildings that span 100 years of design and craftsmanship.

The tours take place at noon on June 14 and 28, July 5 and 26, and Aug. 16 and 30. Each session is limited to eight people, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at pieces that are normally kept in a climate-controlled space to protect them from damage.

The collection includes dollhouses, storefronts, stables, mansions and verandas from every decade between 1830 and 1930. Inside are more than 6,000 miniature items, including dolls, furniture, rugs, dishes and chandeliers. Prime, who donated the collection in 2007, was known for her attention to detail and made sure every item matched the time period of the house it was placed in.

Among the highlights are homes made by well-known German dollhouse builders Moritz Gottschalk and Christian Hacker. The oldest house, built in 1830, once floated down the Allegheny River. Another standout is a mahogany cabinet-style house made in Warren County, Pennsylvania, that still has its original furniture.

The Kemerer Museum is one of only 15 decorative arts museums in the country and is part of Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites.

Tickets cost $30 and are available at historicbethlehem.org or by calling 610-882-0450.

Guided Prime Dollhouse Tours

June 14 & 28, July 5 & 26, and Aug. 16 & 30
The Kemerer Museum
427 N. New St.
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Tickets: $30

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Museums Antiques Bethlehem The Kemerer Museum

