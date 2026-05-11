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May 11, 2026

Summerfest will fill downtown Kennett Square with wine, live art and hands-on workshops

The June 14 festival features unlimited tastings, artisan vendors, interactive art projects and expanded non-alcoholic drink options.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Summer
Summerfest 3 - Moonloop Photography.jpg Provided Courtesy/Kennett Collaborative

Kennett Summerfest returns to downtown Kennett Square on June 14 with wine tastings, live music, artisan vendors, interactive art experiences and food from local vendors.

Kennett Summerfest will return to downtown Kennett Square on Sunday, June 14, bringing wineries, artisan vendors, live music and interactive art experiences back to South Broad Street for its fifth year.

The outdoor festival runs from 2-6 p.m. between State and Cypress streets. General admission includes unlimited tastings from regional wineries, cideries and meaderies, a souvenir wine glass and access to live music, artisan vendors and interactive art installations throughout the festival grounds. À la carte food options from local vendors, bottle sales and a wine check also will be available.

Participating beverage makers include Chadds Ford Winery, Penns Woods Winery, Harvest Ridge Winery, Turks Head Wines, Wayvine Winery & Vineyard and Elder’s Cut Meadery, among others.

Organizers also are expanding the event’s non-alcoholic offerings this year with a separate zero-proof tasting experience featuring handcrafted mocktails, dealcoholized wines and non-alcoholic beverages from vendors including Nectar & Co., Curious Elixirs and St. Agrestis.

Interactive attractions will include a glitter bar, hands-on craft stations and a live community mural led by local artist Val Steur that attendees can help paint throughout the afternoon.

Guests also can add optional 45-minute chocolate and cheese workshops for an additional $35. The small-group sessions include guided tastings and pairing instruction.

A limited VIP reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m. includes food pairings from Sweet Amelia’s chefs Zack and Karessa Hathaway, reserved Pennsylvania wines, an air-conditioned lounge and early festival access beginning at 1:30 p.m.

VIP tickets cost $100. General admission tickets are $65, and non-alcoholic experience tickets are $45. Proceeds benefit Kennett Collaborative’s community programming. Additional information and tickets are available at Kennett Summerfest.

Kennett Summerfest

Sunday, June 14 | 2-6 p.m.
South Broad St.
Kennet Square, PA 19348
General admission: $65
VIP ticket: $100
Non-alcoholic experience: $45

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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