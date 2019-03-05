More Health:

March 05, 2019

That kettlebell gym we told you about in January closed REALLY suddenly

One day it was alive and well, but that evening an email announcing the gym's closure hit mailboxes

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Closings
Carroll - We Tried it KTL Phila Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

KTL Philadelphia owner, Perry O'Hearn trains a partial Turkish get up.

The Philly small business scene is no stranger to storefronts being open one day and closed and boarded up the next.

Closings happen, especially when the business isn’t doing well. But this wasn’t the case when it comes to Philly’s first kettlebell small group fitness gym, KTL.

The gym at 1822 Spring Garden St. opened in mid-December and made a splash in the local fitness scene — everyone wanted to try the kettlebell-only workout with an extreme emphasis on quality form while utilizing a trendy fitness tool. KTL offered daily classes and weekend workshops.

RELATED READ: We tried it: KTL Philadelphia, an educational kettlebell workout

Regardless, on the evening of Thursday, February 28, KTL owner Perry O’Hearn sent an email to members announcing the gym’s closure. PhillyVoice was led to believe this came as a shock to both members and trainers as there was talk of “tomorrow” at the gym that morning.

O’Hearn begins the email as follows:

“I know this email will come abruptly and there’s simply no easy way to get into it…. But the reality is I am shutting the doors to KTL, as of tonight – and I’m incredibly sorry. I wish it wasn’t so, I wish it wasn’t so sudden… but this is the reality.”

He then explains the closing was not a result of any tangible factor — “Truth be told – it has nothing to do with the team – Carla, Jen, and Gia have been nothing but amazing and I’ve gotten such amazing feedback about them. It has nothing to do with the space – my landlords, the location, the layout…has been great and I’ve also gotten great feedback. It has nothing to do with you – you all have been absolutely amazing and supportive and I have loved getting to know you.”

With that information laid out, O’Hearn makes it seem like everything was going swimmingly. So why the closure? “The frustrating truth - it is because of me,” he explained. From there, he says it became a more time-consuming-than-expected project for him and felt torn between life and work.

"Your passion and ability to help others should NEVER exceed your effort to help yourself" is a quote O’Hearn used to explain this dichotomy he was feeling that led to the end of KTL. “I know with time KTL would've blossomed into an amazing community – I mean it already has, but it would continue to grow. But as KTL would blossom, I would wither, and that is not something I expected…. and not something I am willing to sacrifice,” he said.

The email also goes on to explain how things will be handled for members — how memberships, previous raffle prizes and more will be honored at O’Hearn's other gym, Philly Phitness, or reimbursed in time.

O'Hearn did not respond to additional requests by PhillyVoice for more comment about the situation. Additionally, there has been no mention of the gym closing on KTL's Instagram or website

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Closings Spring Garden Exercise Gyms Closed

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade rumors: A look at Michael Bennett and Duke Johnson
030419MichaelBennett

Investigations

Police arrest driver in wrong-way chase on I-95 from Philly airport
Carroll - Traffic on I-95

Late Night

John Oliver dredges up Philly's destruction of hitchBOT on 'Last Week Tonight'
hitchBOT Gritty John Oliver

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved