Kevin Nealon is headed to Helium for a three-night stint

But Nealon got his start in stand-up comedy, a discipline he took up around nearly 40 years ago and never really stopped doing. He’ll be bringing his stand-up stylings to Philly this week, with a run of five shows at Helium Comedy Club between Thursday and Saturday.

Ahead of those shows, Nealon spoke withabout his long stand-up career, his run on SNL, the state of comedy today, and which of his old characters most reminds him of President Donald Trump.

“I never stopped doing stand-up, even during SNL and 'Weeds,'” Nealon said.

“It’s really my forte, and it’s what I moved out to L.A. to do. Acting was secondary.”

The 64-year-old Nealon has been doing stand-up long enough that he once performed on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson.”