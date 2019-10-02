Kevin Smith announces 'Clerks 3', calls it a return to the 'great state of New Jersey'

New Jersey-native and filmmaker Kevin Smith rocked the cult movie world this week by announcing the long-awaited, third installment of his beloved "Clerks" series.

Smith announced on his Instagram that he met with frequent collaborators Jay Mewes and Jeff Anderson recently, and hashed out a solid plan for the new film, the announcement of which comes 13 years after "Clerks II" and a staggering quarter-century after the first "Clerks" premiered in 1994.

Here's what Smith, 49, divulged about the film that he says will wrap up the "Clerks" saga:

"It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning - a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and @briancohalloran, with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III!"

You can see the full Instagram post about the movie below:

It's a big year for Smith. The reboot of the also cult-famous "Jay and Silent Bob" storyline, from Smith's extended "View Askewniverse", is set to debut on Oct. 15.

