More Health:

August 11, 2021

Controlling cholesterol may key to treating a common kidney cancer

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma depends on outside cholesterol to survive, Penn researchers find

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Kidney Cancer
Kidney Cancer Cholesterol Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a common kidney cancer, get its name from the clear, bubble-like appearance of its cells under a microscope.

Penn Medicine researchers have found that a common kidney cancer needs cholesterol to grow and that blocking a cell receptor that controls cholesterol could slow its progression.

Their data also suggests that even controlling cholesterol through diet could be an effective way to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma usually is treated with targeted or immune-based therapies. Treatment also may include radiation and surgery to remove the cancer.

But current treatment approaches have had limited success with this aggressive cancer and some therapeutics come with toxic side effects that affect other organs, like the liver. The development of drug resistance is another obstacle.

By culturing cancer cells and observing how they react to varying levels of cholesterol availability, Penn researchers found that the cancer cells rely on outside cholesterol. That's unlike normal kidney cells, which can make their own when needed.

"That difference between cancer cells and regular kidney cells is important because it suggests that kidney cells can create cholesterol they need if cholesterol, available in the body, is restricted," said M. Celeste Simon, scientific director of Penn's Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute.

Last year, renal cell carcinoma killed 15,000 people in the United States. About 70 to 80% of all renal cell carcinomas are clear cell renal cell carcinoma. 

The cancer is most commonly diagnosed through imaging and biopsy. It gets its name from the clear, bubble-like appearance of the cells under microscope.

Symptoms include blood in the urine, pain, weight loss, fatigue, fever and a lump in the side. Some people, however, don't experience any symptoms. 

Previous studies had found associations between an HDL cholesterol receptor referred to as SCARB1, cholesterol and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, Simon said. But the Penn study was able to prove a causal relationship between them.

The researchers determined that clear cell renal cell carcinoma cells had a greater number of SCARB1 receptors. When they blocked the receptor in mouse studies, the cancer cells and tumors couldn't survive.

The researchers emphasized that clinical trials will be needed to determine which specific SCARB1 inhibitors and diets could be safely used to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma. A relationship between obesity and the cancer also warrants further study.

SCARB1 inhibitors also are being studied for their use against other diseases, including COVID-19, researchers said. One such inhibitor, ITX-5061, is now being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis C.

The study was published in the journal Cancer Discovery.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Kidney Cancer Philadelphia Penn Medicine Studies Research Cholesterol

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: What is your prediction for the Eagles' 2021 record?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_072821_Pool

Outdoors

Experience Lenapehoking Watershed
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Music

Listen live as Japanese Breakfast closes out run at Union Transfer on Wednesday
Japanese Breakfast concert streaming

Health News

Philly expected to implement new COVID-19 rules regarding vaccinations, masks
Philly COVID-19 restrictions

Government

Sea Isle City boosting police presence to combat 'destructive behavior,' mayor says
Sea Isle Police NJ

Fitness

Doggie Dash and Splash to take place in Wildwood
Doggie Dash in Wildwood

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved