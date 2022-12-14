King of Prussia Mall offers hands-free holiday shopping with Dropit app

Holiday shopping is stressful, especially when hitting different stores leads to a load of cumbersome bags to carry.

The process is a bit easier for King of Prussia Mall customers, who can pick up their bags at the end of their trip or have them delivered. The service, which has been offered through retail tech company Dropit at the mall since 2020, is complimentary now through Sunday, Dec. 25.

To take advantage of the unlimited service, customers can simply download the Dropit app or mention the service to an employee at a participating store, who will collect their bags.



Later, patrons can choose to either grab their bags from a pick-up location in the mall before leaving, or have them delivered to their homes, hotels or workplaces. The bags will be delivered the same day if the requested location is within 25 miles, or the next day if it's farther.

Without bags to carry, shoppers can more readily enjoy the mall's many holiday attractions, including photo opportunities with Santa Claus and the interactive Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch pop-up.

Over 30 mall retailers participate with Dropit, including popular stores like Athleta, Banana Republic, Bottega Veneta, Gap, Hollister, Old Navy, Vineyard Vines and Zumiez.

The Dropit app is not the only tech-savvy feature offered at the King of Prussia Mall. The Simon Search platform, which debuted in July, allows shoppers to check whether items are in stock before heading to the stores.



King of Prussia Mall is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special extended holiday shopping hours will go into effect from Saturday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 1.