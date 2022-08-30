What to do Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore: Pool parties, concerts, fireworks and an air show

The bittersweet, unofficial end of summer – otherwise known as Labor Day weekend – has quickly descended upon us.

An estimated 137 million Americans plan to travel for the holiday and nearly 53% will be taking a road trip. With these numbers, it's more than likely that many will flock to the Jersey Shore to enjoy one last weekend by the ocean.

Luckily, there is a lot to do at the beach to make all the traffic worth it. Here's a sampling of what's going on:

Atlantic City – In Atlantic City, there are multiple parties happening during the holiday weekend for those 21 and over. On Friday, Sept. 2, Cuba Libre in the Tropicana and the Chelsea Beach Bar are each hosting parties with DJs spinning beats. A booze cruise by Atlantic City Cruises will board at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 for a night of dancing. The VÜE rooftop bar at The Claridge Hotel and The Pool at Harrah's also are hosting parties on Sunday.

For those looking for something more family-friendly, there will be an End of Summer Fireworks Show on Sunday at 8 p.m. The fireworks can be seen from the North Beach section of the boardwalk.

Ocean City – "America's Greatest Family Resort" kicks off the weekend early on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with an Ocean City POPS concert at Music Pier. The event features country legend Lee Greenwood, famous for the 1984 hit "God Bless the U.S.A." The POPS will play again at Music Pier on Sunday, Sept 4 at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 5, the town will host its Labor Day Race at 23rd Street beach, which includes 5-mile and 1-mile courses beginning at 9 a.m.



Sea Isle City – Looking to get active this holiday? Sea Isle is hosting its second annual Summer Social Pickleball Tournament, a co-ed doubles competition, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 300 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Later that night, there's a Concert Under the Stars at Excursion Park starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert features Jesse Garron, an Elvis tribute artist, and attendees are urged to bring their own chairs or beach blankets.

Wildwood – Wildwood gets the long weekend rolling with its End of Summer Beach Bash on Thursday, Sept. 1 at The Seaport Pier, with live music and appearances from 2000s pop icons like NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Ja Rule and O-Town. On Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept 4 the boardwalk at Rio Grande Avenue will play host to the Labor Day Weekend Boardwalk Craft Show, with tons of handcrafted items for sale.

Another main event is the Wildwood End of Summer Block Party from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at Fox Park. The festival features free music, entertainment, food and craft vendors. Information about even more Labor Day weekend events in Wildwood can be found online.

Cape May – In Cape May, live music can be enjoyed on Friday, Sept. 2 at Willow Creek Winery and throughout the weekend during Summer Concerts at Rotary Park. The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, located in Cape May, is hosting its 26th annual Airfest Friday through Monday, Sept. 5. It features historic planes flying through the sky, live music, food vendors and a beer garden.

West Cape May's Tomato Festival will be held at the borough's Backyard Park on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-of-a-kind event features vendors selling all things tomato-themed.

So, no matter which shore town you're headed to during the unofficial last weekend of summer, there's bound to be something there for the whole family to enjoy!