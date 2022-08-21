More Events:

August 21, 2022

Mummers will head down the shore for North Wildwood parade

The annual event will feature top string bands from the 2022 New Year's Day Parade in Philadelphia

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
The Mummers will take part in the annual New Year's in North Wildwood parade on Saturday, Sept. 10. Top string bands from the 2022 New Year's Day Parade in Philadelphia will show off their eccentric outfits and dance moves without the pressure of competition.

The Mummers will have an extremely different view than the streets of Philly next month when they walk in the annual New Year's in North Wildwood parade.

Top string bands from the 2022 New Year's Day Parade in Philadelphia will join the parade on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Without the stress of the competition, which was won this year by the South Philly string band, the Mummers can show off their best dance moves and eccentric garb for the crowds down the shore.

The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. from 2nd and Olde New Jersey Avenues in North Wildwood. It is free for spectators to attend.

Another shore town celebrated the Mummers earlier this summer. Ocean City, NJ, hosted its annual Night in Venice boat parade on July 23. Not only did it honor the Philadelphia tradition with a "Mummers: Struttin' on the Bay" theme, but it also had beloved retired Villanova basketball head coach Jay Wright as a grand marshal.

Those interested in attending the parade can find out more information online.

New Year's in North Wildwood

Saturday, September 10
3 p.m. | free
2nd and Olde New Jersey Avenues, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

