More Culture:

February 20, 2020

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal

The luxurious Philly restaurant at The Rittenhouse hotel serves 'kicked up' breakfast staples along with sushi and foie gras

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal Courtesy of /LaCroix at The Rittenhouse

LaCroix, inside The Rittenhouse hotel, creates classic brunch dishes with extravagant additions, like buttermilk fried chicken with swiss chard and honey, buttermilk biscuits with pork roll, and salad of zucchini, squash blossom, and olives with green garlic vinaigrette.

Fine-dining restaurant LaCroix at The Rittenhouse hotel has been named "best brunch in Pennsylvania" for its Sunday buffet by The Daily Meal. 

The all-you-can-eat brunch is only served once a week, but serves offers an extensive menu of French-inspired items, with a raw bar, canapes, charcuterie, and more. The buffet costs a flat rate of $75 per person.

RELATED: Stephen Starr opening new Mexican restaurant, LMNO, in Fishtown

As the dining website described in its state-by-state list published earlier this month, LaCroix's menu includes all the breakfast mainstays, "but everything's kicked up a few notches."

LaCroix creates classic brunch dishes with extravagant additions, like buttermilk fried chicken with swiss chard and honey, buttermilk biscuits with pork roll, and salad of zucchini, squash blossom, and olives with green garlic vinaigrette.

RELATED: We've got one of Lacroix Chef Jon Cichon's secret recipes

The brunch buffet has received praise before, including last month from Philly Mag, which called it"the grandaddy of all Philly brunch spots," and Eater Philadelphia, ranking it as one of 20 essential brunches in the city in 2019.

At dinner, LaCroix's menu is prix-fixe with a wine pairing, and they also have caviar tasting menus starting at $85.

The restaurant is located inside the luxurious hotel The Rittenhouse at 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. Most rooms start at $365 per night, and have a view of Rittenhouse park in Center City. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadephia LaCroix Center City Rittenhouse Square Hotel

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Patco

PATCO Freedom card shipment derailed by China's coronavirus outbreak
PATCO Freedom card

Addiction

Philly outlines safety plan for Safehouse overdose prevention site
OPS Philly Safehouse

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Restaurants

Stephen Starr opening new Mexican restaurant, LMNO, in Fishtown
Stephen Starr LMNO Restaurant

Food & Drink

Chaddsford Winery pairing pizza and doughnuts with wine for third year
Sugar and Spice event Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved