Stephen Starr opening new Mexican restaurant, LMNO, in Fishtown

Stephen Starr reportedly plans to open LMNO, a new Mexican restaurant focusing on Baja cuisine, in Fishtown sometime this spring.

The restaurant, to be located at 1739-49 N. Front St., will have space for about 250 people, Philly Mag reported Tuesday, citing an internal Starr Restaurants memo.

With an outdoor patio and cocktail lounge, LMNO will forgo traditional Mexican comfort food in favor of a nightlife vibe, according to Philly food blog Wooder Ice.

The Baja region of Mexico is home to Cabo San Lucas, a famed getaway spot known for its big party scene. The region's fine dining chefs have reworked the Baja cooking style, dubbing it "Baja Med" or "Cali Baja." These styles often blend Mediterranean flavors with traditional Northwestern Mexican cuisine, like the famous fish taco.

Stephen Becker, a longtime collaborator with Starr, is reportedly helping the restaurateur launch LMNO. Becker is famous for popularizing a speakeasy trend after opening La Esquina, a New York taco stand that leads to a hidden Mexican restaurant downstairs.

Starr owns 20 restaurants in Philadelphia, including Parc, Morimoto and The Continental, plus several more in New York, Washington, D.C., Paris and New Jersey. In the last year, he has opened three restaurants in New York: Pastis, Veronika and Electric Lemon.

Starr already has launched two other Mexican restaurants in Philly. El Ray, located near Rittenhouse Square, serves food inspired by the cities of Puebla and Veracruz. El Vez, located in Midtown Village, takes on a "Mex-eclectic" vibe.

LMNO will join the James Beard winner's two other Fishtown restaurants – Fette Sau and Frankford Hall, which are both located on Frankford Avenue.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.