More Culture:

February 15, 2020

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Penn's 2020 Commencement speaker

The "We Should All Be Feminists" author is the first Black woman speaker since the 1978 ceremony

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
University of Pennsylvania Feminism
Adichie Penn Commencement Speaker Source/Youtube

Adichie, 42, is an acclaimed author known for her 2014 TED talk "We Should All Be Feminists," that was made into a book and featured on the Beyonce song "Flawless." She will give the 264th Penn commencement address on May 18.

The University of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will be the 2020 Commencement speaker. 

Adichie, 42, is an acclaimed author known for her 2014 TED talk "We Should All Be Feminists," that was made into a book and featured on the Beyonce song "Flawless." Her works "Americanah," "Half a Yellow Sun," and "Purple Hibiscus" have also received high literary awards such as the U.S. National Book Critics Circle Award and the Orange Prize.

Nigerian-born Adichie will be the first Black woman speaker to deliver the Penn commencement address since 1978. Some are praising the move as one of increased diversity. Since the 1940's, less than half of the speakers have been women, The Daily Pennsylvanian pointed out. 

Other acclaimed female authors Jhumpa Lahiri and Jill Lepore will give speeches along with Adichie's main address. Anthony M. Kennedy, Stanley A. Plotkin, Sister Mary Scullion, Gregg L. Semenza, and Henry Threadgill will also speak. All commencement speakers will receive honorary degrees. 

Both of Adichie's parents worked at the University of Nigeria while she was growing up. Adichie herself once attended Philadelphia's Drexel for her undergrad after moving from Enugu, Nigeria where she was born. She transferred and graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University, then received graduate degrees from Johns Hopkins and Yale. 

"We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller," Adichie says in her TED Talk and Beyonce song feature. "We say to girls: You can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful, otherwise, you will threaten the man." 

The 264th Penn Commencement will take place on May 18.


Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more University of Pennsylvania Feminism Philadelphia Beyonce Speakers Authors TED Talk Commencement Feminism Nigeria

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting what the Eagles' free agents will make in free agency, and their compensatory pick values
021320JasonPeters

Mummers

‘We’re scared of it’: Mummers say that they aren’t taking Mayor Kenney’s threats lightly
Mummers

Mental Health

Snapchat launches new mental health tool to help users affected by cyberbullying, depression
Snapchat Mental Health depression

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

Food & Drink

La Colombe's Hard Cold Brew Coffee is finally available in Philly
La Colombe

Weekend

Feb. 13-17: Things to do in Philadelphia
Sweetheart Skate for Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved