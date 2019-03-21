Pennsylvania among states exposing children to lead-contaminated drinking water in schools – report

Schools in the United States are not doing enough to protect students from lead contamination in drinking water, according to a new report published Thursday by the Environment America Research & Policy Center and U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

A total of 22 states earned an “F” grade for their performance in eliminating lead from school drinking water, according to the report. Of the 31 states tested, Illinois was the only one (along with the District of Columbia) to receive a mark above the C range. The results come from the second edition of the groups’ "Get the Lead Out" report, which grades state policies for protecting kids from exposure to the toxic metal.

And, yes, Pennsylvania is one of the states that received an “F,” while New Jersey earned a slightly more respectable “C” in the rankings.

Just nine states and Washington, D.C. have mandatory testing laws and there is currently no federal rule requiring schools to test their drinking water for lead if they get their water from a public water system, CBS News reports. A government study last year found only 43 percent of school districts said they test for lead in drinking water. About a third of those districts said they found elevated lead levels.

Lead is a potent neurotoxicant that is especially damaging to children, who absorb much more of the heavy metal when it’s ingested than adults, and who can sustain lifelong damage to vital organs, the New York Daily News reports. This issue was highlighted in recent years in Flint, Michigan, whose water supply was contaminated with lead.

“We see learning difficulties, hyperactivity, developmental delays,” said Marcie Billings, a pediatrician with Mayo Clinic, in the report.

The trouble is, the report found there are some factors that can skew a school’s water testing. For example a single water sample may show little or no lead present, but another sample from the same faucet after a piece of lead breaks off within a pipe and leaches into the water would boost the measure.

According to the Daily News, sources of lead in drinking water are vast. They range from the service line, the pipe that brings water into a building, to internal plumbing on larger buildings such as schools. Interior pipes, plumbing, faucets and fountains could all contribute lead.

Replacing fixtures or installing and maintaining water filters are a few fairly low-cost remedies for lead contamination in schools, but not every school is going to be able to tackle those improvements on their own. So, the report calls for increased governmental intervention in the cause.

The environmental groups graded the 32 states reviewed in five main categories: lead standard in water; testing protocols; “Get The Lead Out” steps; public disclosure and Ttransparency; and applicability.

On Wednesday, EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler told CBS News he plans to update drinking water regulations.

"This is regulation that hasn't been updated in over 20 years and this is a proposal that we're gonna be putting out this summer that I think is gonna help a lot of areas make sure and ensure the public that they have safe drinking water," Wheeler said.