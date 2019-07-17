More News:

July 17, 2019

Legalizing recreational marijuana could impact alcohol and tobacco industries dramatically, research shows

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Marijuana Studies
10032018_marijuana_vaping_unsplash Photo by Grav/on Unsplash

.

Legalizing recreational marijuana will be a profitable venture for companies ahead of the curve, but it won't be for every industry.

Newly-released research shows in area where recreational marijuana has been legalized, online searches for tobacco increase, while searches for alcohol decrease.

RELATED: Pennsylvania adds anxiety disorders, Tourette syndrome to medical marijuana program

The study, which evaluated anonymous data from 28 million searches and 120 million ad impressions between January 2014 and April 2017, shows that tobacco searches increased by 8% and alcohol decreased by 11% when cannabis is legalized in an area.

The alcohol and tobacco industries have a combined net-worth of $300 billion, the study found. And if the alcohol industry wants to survive, experts said, it will have to come up with "creative strategies" to avoid a decline.

Interestingly, the study also found that when marijuana is legalized the number of searches by adults increased by 17%. But with those age 19 and younger, searches actually decrease. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Marijuana Studies Philadelphia Business Tobacco Cannabis Alcohol Research

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved