Explosion causes injuries at Pennsylvania Army depot

An explosion at a Pennsylvania military center Thursday morning has caused multiple injuries.

The blast occurred in a building on the site around 7:16 a.m. at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to the Franklin Fire Company. Burn injuries were reported and three people required medical air transportation from the scene.

The depot said in a since-deleted Facebook post that terrorist activity is not suspected in relation to the explosion. The fire has been contained, according to the deleted post, and others have been treated at the scene.

In another deleted post, the depot asked employees not to share any information on the incident with the media or on social media outlets.

Employees told ABC27 that two of their coworkers "ran out of a building screaming and on fire, one with chemical burns."

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

According to the Letterkenny website, the depot employs more than 3,600 people and provides readiness for air missile defense systems.