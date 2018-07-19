More News:

July 19, 2018

Explosion causes injuries at Pennsylvania Army depot

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Military Explosions
Letterkenny Army Depot U.S. Army/Letterkenny Army Depot

Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

An explosion at a Pennsylvania military center Thursday morning has caused multiple injuries.

The blast occurred in a building on the site around 7:16 a.m. at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to the Franklin Fire Company. Burn injuries were reported and three people required medical air transportation from the scene.

RELATED: Two kids bitten in separate, possible shark attacks at Long Island beaches

The depot said in a since-deleted Facebook post that terrorist activity is not suspected in relation to the explosion. The fire has been contained, according to the deleted post, and others have been treated at the scene.

In another deleted post, the depot asked employees not to share any information on the incident with the media or on social media outlets.

Employees told ABC27 that two of their coworkers "ran out of a building screaming and on fire, one with chemical burns."

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

According to the Letterkenny website, the depot employs more than 3,600 people and provides readiness for air missile defense systems.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Military Explosions Franklin County Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

The battle between a Northeast Philly bar and neighbors heats up with zoning decision
Carroll - Maggie's Waterfront Cafe

Sixers

What are the ramifications of the Kawhi Leonard trade for the Sixers?
071818_Kawhi-Leonard_usat

Careers

Jobs expert at Wharton offers tips for changing careers
career woman

Mental Health

Frequent digital media usage may be linked to ADHD symptoms in adolescents
Phone user

Phillies

First-place Phillies need trade help, well, everywhere
071818_Phillies_usat

Food & Drink

McGillin's to re-release 1860 IPA, an unfiltered beer made from secret recipe
1860 IPA at McGillin's

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.