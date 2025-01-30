Liberty Kitchen, maker of the viral kale Caesar cutlet hoagie, opens third location in Chestnut Hill

Liberty Kitchen is continuing its Philly-wide domination, one kale Caesar cutlet hoagie at a time.

The Fishtown deli and market, which captured the attention of countless food influencers with its signature sandwich, has soft launched its third location in Chestnut Hill. The latest outpost is located inside the Market at the Fareway at 8221 Germantown Ave. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A grand opening event is planned for Friday, Feb. 7.

The new location will feature meats and cheeses from Birchrun Hills Farm, a family-owned business in Chester Springs. Its market will stock specialty items from local purveyors, too, like meat pies from Stargazy on East Passyunk and tomatoes from Jersey's own First Field.

"We're excited to bring the familiar quality offerings that our Fishtown and West Philly customers have come to love, while also introducing new menu specials made exclusively for our new neighbors," Beau Neidhardt, the franchise's executive chef, said in a release.

Liberty Kitchen inspired an avalanche of TikTok reviews — and hourlong lines — with its kale Caesar cutlet hoagie. The massive sandwich features a breaded chicken cutlet, kale, pecorino, crispy onions and Caesar dressing on a seeded roll.

The brand expanded to West Philadelphia with its University City location at 3675 Market St. in early 2024.



