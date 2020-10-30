Lincoln Financial Field will be a drive-thru ballot drop-off site on Saturday, Monday

Philadelphia voters who have yet to return their mail-in ballots will have an opportunity to do so securely at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

The City Commissioners have teamed up with the Philadelphia Eagles to schedule two windows of time for voters to drop off ballots in advance of the Nov. 3 election. With just a few days remaining, Pennsylvania votes are strongly encouraged to submit mail-in ballots by hand at secure locations instead of relying on the U.S. Postal Service.

At the Linc, Parking Lot K will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday for voters to drop off their ballots. The lot is accessible from 11th Street near Pattison Avenue.

Voters are asked to remain in their vehicles, wear masks and maintain social distancing when dropping off ballots. City Commissioners staff will be on-site to collect all ballots.

To keep voters entertained, Eagles cheerleaders and team mascot Swoop will be on hand to greet them.

As a reminder, all mail ballots must be returned before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.