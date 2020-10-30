More News:

October 30, 2020

Lincoln Financial Field will be a drive-thru ballot drop-off site on Saturday, Monday

Voters can go to Parking Lot K between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Election Voting
Linc Voting Ballots Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia City Commissioners and the Philadelphia Eagles have teamed up to make Lincoln Financial Field a ballot drop-off site before the 2020 Election on Nov. 3.

Philadelphia voters who have yet to return their mail-in ballots will have an opportunity to do so securely at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

The City Commissioners have teamed up with the Philadelphia Eagles to schedule two windows of time for voters to drop off ballots in advance of the Nov. 3 election. With just a few days remaining, Pennsylvania votes are strongly encouraged to submit mail-in ballots by hand at secure locations instead of relying on the U.S. Postal Service.

At the Linc, Parking Lot K will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday for voters to drop off their ballots. The lot is accessible from 11th Street near Pattison Avenue.

Voters are asked to remain in their vehicles, wear masks and maintain social distancing when dropping off ballots. City Commissioners staff will be on-site to collect all ballots.

To keep voters entertained, Eagles cheerleaders and team mascot Swoop will be on hand to greet them.

As a reminder, all mail ballots must be returned before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Election Voting Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Does Sixers hiring Daryl Morey open the path for a James Harden trade?
James-Harden_102920_usat

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Sponsored

John McMullen: Inside the accelerated development of Eagles WR Travis Fulgham
Travis-Fulgham_102920_usat

Breweries

Night Shift Brewing to begin selling craft beer across Philly region in November
night shift brewing beer philly

Holiday

Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey
Drive-Through Holiday Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved