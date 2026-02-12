More Events:

February 12, 2026

Linvilla’s Expert Fishing Derby returns March 21 with cash prize on the line

Early-morning anglers will compete for the biggest trout at Orchard Lake during the annual spring showdown.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fishing Derby
Expert Fishing Derby at Linvilla Provided Courtesy/Linvilla Orchards

Anglers gather at Orchard Lake during Linvilla Orchards’ annual Expert Fishing Derby, a competitive early-spring event featuring stocked trout and a cash prize for the largest catch.

The quiet banks of Orchard Lake will fill with early-morning anglers on Saturday, March 21, when Linvilla Orchards hosts its annual Expert Fishing Derby.

The lake is stocked with hundreds of Brown and Rainbow Trout, some measuring up to 30 inches. The angler who lands the largest trout takes home a $250 cash prize and a year’s worth of bragging rights. Each participant may keep one fish with admission. Additional trout cost $16.99 for fish over 2 pounds and $6.99 for fish under 2 pounds.

No fishing license is required. Participants may bring their own gear or rent equipment on site, and breakfast, lunch and hot and cold drinks will be available for purchase.

Check-in begins at 6 a.m. at the Farm Market. Fishing runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the weigh-off at 11 a.m. Parking will not be available at the pond; anglers will be transported from the main lot to Orchard Lake.

Admission is $44.99 per angler. Registration is required in advance and spectators are not permitted. More information and registration details are available at Linvilla.com.

Early start. Cold air. Big trout. For serious anglers, that is half the fun.

2026 Expert Fishing Derby

Saturday, March 21
Orchard Lake at Linvilla Orchards
137 W Knowlton Rd.
Media PA 19063 
$44.99 for admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Fishing Derby Media Linvilla Orchards

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk
Limited - PIDC - Dry Docks

The Navy Yard turns 25: A legacy of transformation and innovation

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly gets state funding to put up 'No Stopping signs' along bike lanes

Bike Lane Law

Sponsored

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Women's Health

Worrying about aging doesn't help — it actually may speed up the process

Women Aging Anxiety

Movies

Philly studio is producing Bob Saget documentary

Bob Saget Documentary

Valentine's Day

Valentine’s dinner at the Barnes pairs art and after-hours access

021126_Barnes_Foundation.original.jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved