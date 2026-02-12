Linvilla’s Expert Fishing Derby returns March 21 with cash prize on the line

The quiet banks of Orchard Lake will fill with early-morning anglers on Saturday, March 21, when Linvilla Orchards hosts its annual Expert Fishing Derby.

The lake is stocked with hundreds of Brown and Rainbow Trout, some measuring up to 30 inches. The angler who lands the largest trout takes home a $250 cash prize and a year’s worth of bragging rights. Each participant may keep one fish with admission. Additional trout cost $16.99 for fish over 2 pounds and $6.99 for fish under 2 pounds.

No fishing license is required. Participants may bring their own gear or rent equipment on site, and breakfast, lunch and hot and cold drinks will be available for purchase.

Check-in begins at 6 a.m. at the Farm Market. Fishing runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the weigh-off at 11 a.m. Parking will not be available at the pond; anglers will be transported from the main lot to Orchard Lake.

Admission is $44.99 per angler. Registration is required in advance and spectators are not permitted. More information and registration details are available at Linvilla.com.

Early start. Cold air. Big trout. For serious anglers, that is half the fun.

Saturday, March 21

Orchard Lake at Linvilla Orchards

137 W Knowlton Rd.

Media PA 19063

$44.99 for admission

