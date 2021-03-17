Live Eagles free agency updates: Could a Zach Ertz trade be coming soon?

UPDATE [11:50 a.m.] — We're just over (or, more likely by the time you're reading this, just under) four hours from the official start of the league year, and while the Eagles are reportedly cap compliant after shedding Marquise Goodwin's contract on Tuesday, it appears the team is still trying to trim a little. Here's the latest from Field Yates of ESPN.

According to OverTheCap.com, the restructures should save the Eagles around $3.3 million on the cap. With them already being under, that will now give them a little wiggle room should they be looking to bring in any free agents — or perhaps trade for someone, maybe even a quarterback?

Stay tuned, as free agency is expected to heat up again this afternoon...

FROM EARLIER

We've made it through two days of legal tampering and, finally, we've arrived at the official start of NFL free agency, which will begin today at 4 p.m. with the start of the new league year. That means that all the deals agreed to in the last 48-plus hours can become official — and the door could be open to a flood of new signings throughout the day.

While this was expected to be a much different year in free agency due to a shrinking salary cap, it so far hasn't felt that way, except for maybe when it comes to the Eagles, a team known for being involved in both the free agent and trade markets each and every year. So far this year, they're just one of a handful of teams yet to dip their toes into free agency, but with little money to spend — they just got cap compliant on Tuesday when Marquise Goodwin and his contract reverted back to the 49ers — perhaps Howie Roseman and Co. make their biggest splashes in the trade market.





We've already written today about a potential blockbuster for the Eagles: trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. That would be yet another franchising-altering move for Philly in an offseason that's already seen two (firing Doug Pederson and trading Carson Wentz). While it's still a long shot that the Eagles would actually land Watson — for any number of reasons, including Houston's hesitancy to move on from their franchise QB despite him wanting out — there is another trade rumor out there that is much more likely to happen.

But it doesn't involve a player joining the Eagles. In fact, it's quite the opposite, as it would see a longtime staple of Philly's offense heading out the door.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Birds had given tight end Zach Ertz and his agent permission to seek a trade.

Now, you might be asking yourself, "Haven't the Eagles been trying to trade Ertz for a while now?"

The answer is yes, but this actually puts the ball in Ertz's court and allows him to massage a deal as much as he wants to try to get something done. The Eagles would obviously have to approve, but it give him and his agent a bit more flexibility to possibly get something done. Here's more from Mike Garafolo:

There were reports recently that a trade for Ertz could happen soon, and this seems like it could accelerate the timeline a bit. And that means you're going to be seeing a lot more rumors like this...

That one at least makes some sense, as the Bills appear to be very much in the market for a tight end.

This is hardly the only rumor we'll be tracking today as NFL free agency officially kicks off, so stay tuned with out live tracker, right here:

