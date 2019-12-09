Live MLB free agency updates: Phillies' aggressive start to offseason has Mets fans worried, but will it continue?

It's one thing for the Phillies to decide they intend to be not only competitive, but aggressive enough to be nationally relevant this season — it's an entirely different thing for them to try and do it in the NL East.

In addition to having two NL playoff teams last season (one of whom won the World Series), the Phillies' division is among the most difficult to compete in in all of baseball. That trend seems to be continuing into 2020.

The Braves have already snagged former Phillies great Cole Hamels while the Nationals are deeply invested in trying to return to the World Series and maintain Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg — both of whom are said to be serious Phillies targets.

Philly, of course, inked former Mets' hurler Zack Wheeler to a $118 million deal while adding championship-winning manager Joe Girardi. The Marlins, well, they'll continue to rebuild while New York... lets just say Mets fans aren't very happy right now:

Worse than anything, the Mets are getting beaten up by the division rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies this winter. Both of those squads have been busy changing things up for the better. Meanwhile, the Mets are possibly looking to dump some bad salaries they inked just one offseason ago. Other teams are adding. The Mets are trying to erase mistakes from the recent past. [Rising Apple, Fansided]

While Phillies fans can feel proud their team is pretty much in the mix for every noteworthy free agent and is making NL East rivals feel second class, it looks like they'll have to outbid a massive number just to be in contention for this fall's top prize Gerrit Cole, who looks like he will set records with a deal from a big market team:

The Phillies have a lot they need to spend money on, and $34 million a year on a pitcher seems like a huge price to pay after signing Wheeler, but you never know. The luxury tax no longer looks like a hindrance as the Winter Meetings continue into their second day in San Diego.

Keep on top of all the breaking news, rumors and perhaps signings with our live chat/open thread below:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports