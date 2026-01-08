Live music and winter drinks take over a heated greenhouse at Shady Brook Farm this winter

If winter weekends tend to blur together once the sun goes down, The Winter unWINEd offers an excuse to get out of the house. The free nighttime music series will run Fridays and Saturdays from Jan. 9 through March 7 at Shady Brook Farm, turning a heated greenhouse into a relaxed spot for live music, food and drinks.

Live music will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night, with a rotating lineup of local musicians and bands scheduled throughout the season.

Pay-as-you-go food options such as pizza, soft pretzels and sandwiches will be available, along with craft beer, specialty cocktails and locally sourced wine at the Stone’s Throw Pub. Guests can also stop by the Farm Market for fresh-baked goods, coffee, gourmet cheeses, local honey and other locally made items.

A full list of scheduled performers and additional event details can be found on the event’s website.

Runs Jan. 9 through March 7

Fridays & Saturdays | 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Shady Brook Farm

931 Stony Hill Rd.

Yardley, PA 19067

Free to attend

