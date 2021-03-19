Live NFL free agency updates: Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni outline what Eagles are looking for

Free agency has been relatively slow-moving thus far, especially for the Eagles.

A large reason for that is the limited number of resources at general manager Howie Roseman's disposal, with his team having little in terms of salary cap space. The Eagles do, however, have 18 draft picks over the next two years, so perhaps there's a chance the Birds' biggest splash comes via the trade market, what with their (twice) reported interest in Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

But with the Eagles losing so many players this offseason, they're going to need to add via free agency, and on Thursday GM Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni discussed precisely what they'll be looking for in this second wave of free agency, now that the initial frenzy has quieted down. Here's the full text of what they had to say...

ROSEMAN: In terms of the next couple days and next couple weeks, every day we're meeting about the players that are available, we're talking about the players who are available with our personnel staff, with our front office staff, with our coaching staff. We're looking to see what the fits will be. We're looking for guys that we think fit our scheme, that we think fit our culture, and we think have an opportunity to be here as we kind of build this thing back. If there's an opportunity to improve our team, we're going to look at that. We're continuing to do that. I would say if the fit's right, we'll do it. Now, we're not in the same position that we've been in years past with our cap situation, but we're hopeful that this is just a short period of time that we're like that, and we move on and going forward, that we'll have the flexibility back to be able to do that. We are excited about the amount of draft picks we have, not only to draft players but also because they give you capital, to go out and be aggressive if you want to be, and give you options.





SIRIANNI: As far as what positions and what you need at each position, every position's obviously a little bit different of what you need, right? You're looking for the pieces. There's been great communication between Howie and his staff and the coaches and myself. Those have just been such good conversations of just painting the picture of what types of players fit the things that we're looking to do. Again, we build our schemes - I can't say this enough - based off the players that we have. But it doesn't mean we're not looking for certain things. Each position is a little bit different. You're just looking to fill roles. [For example] for a running back, you're looking to fill the multiple roles that you have or that you look to use in that. For a wide receiver, you're looking to fill the roles. That can be done by committee. You're looking to fill the roles that maybe you don't think you have based off of the team you have at this particular time. As far as talent-wise, that's the type of talent we're looking for. Again, it’s different at each and every position. Again, you're just trying to fill the roles that it takes to be successful at some of the plays that are staples in your offense. As far as the character of the player, we're always looking for these things in a player. We're always looking for tough players. We're always looking for high football IQ players. We're always looking for players that are competitive, right? We're always looking for players that love ball. In my experience, those four things, when we find players that have those four things, those are the guys you can't go to a game without. The players that have those four things, it just feels like every player that I've been around, that I am like, ‘I can't get on the bus or plane without him,’ he has those four qualities. Those guys maximize their potential. First obviously talent is the main thing. [Jokingly] Like I have those four things, but you don't want me suiting up on Sunday. But talent is the first thing. The second thing is the character of the player. Those four things, that is something we're looking for from each guy.

OK, that's a lot to take in, especially from the new coach. And, as we all know, actions speak louder than words. So far, there's been a lot of inaction on the Eagles side of things, but that could change at any moment.

When it does, we'll have you covered with all the latest news and rumors right here in our live free agency tracker.

