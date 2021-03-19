More Sports:

March 19, 2021

NFL free agency: Day 4 NFC East recap

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
New Giants TE Kyle Rudolph

Day 4 of NFL free agency is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles finally did something! Not much, but something. Since we've been taking a look around the NFC East at what the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team have been up to every day, let's just continue to do that. We'll go in order of each team's finish last season.

031621WFTlogo4

Day 1: Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, retained K Dustin Hopkins, and had previously franchise tagged OG Brandon Scherff. Lost CB Ronald Darby and LB Kevin Pierre Louis.

Day 2: Signed CB William Jackson III.

Day 3: Signed WR Curtis Samuel, re-signed RB Lamar Miller.

Football Team notable players gained/retained on Day 4

• LB David Mayo: Mayo played for Ron Rivera in Carolina, but more recently for the Giants. JAG starter in 2019, more of a role player in 2020.

• C Tyler Larsen: Another guy who played for Rivera in Carolina. 36 snaps played the last two seasons.

Football Team notable players lost on Day 4

None.

051020GiantsLogo2020

Day 1: Signed RB Devontae Booker, and had previously franchise tagged DE Leonard Williams. Lost DT Dalvin Tomlinson.

Day 2: Extended DE Leonard Williams, signed WR John Ross.

Day 3: Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Giants notable players gained/retained on Day 4

QB Mike Glennon: Glennon's contract details are not yet known, but One World Trade Center is now the second-tallest free standing structure in the New York metropolitan area.

Anyway, Glennon the Giants' new backup quarterback.

• TE Kyle Rudolph: Rudolph is now 31 years old, and clearly on the downside of his career. Over the last four years, he has averaged 47 catches for 467 yards (9.9 YPC) and 5 TDs. In 2020, in 12 games, he had just 28 catches for 334 yards and 1 TD. Somehow, he got a two-year deal worth $12 million. The Giants have made some nice moves so far this free agency period, but this was not one of them. There were way better TE bargains out there.

• LB Reggie Ragland: Occasional starter both for the Chiefs and Lions. Dave Gettleman loves himself some run-stopping linebackers that can't cover.

Giants notable players lost on Day 4

None.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Day 1: Previously signed QB Dak Prescott to a four-year deal. Lost OT Cameron Erving and LB Joe Thomas.

Day 2: Signed OT Ty Nsekhe, re-signed CB C.J. Goodwin, lost QB Andy Dalton and Chidobe Awuzie.

Day 3: Re-signed CB Jourdan Lewis.

Cowboys notable players gained/retained on Day 4

• DE Tarell Basham: Basham has more upside than the two defensive linemen below, as a rotational edge rusher. 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 FF for the Jets in 2020. Two year deal worth up to $6.5 million will be enough to cancel out a comp pick for one of the players the Cowboys lost in free agency.

• DT Carlos Watkins: 27 tackles, 2 sacks for Houston in 2020. JAG.

• DE Brent Urban: 8 years in the NFL, 104 career tackles, 6 sacks. JAG.

LS Jake McQuaide: Long snapper Jake McQuaide is a long snapper.

Cowboys notable players lost on Day 4

None

051020EaglesLogo2020

Day 1: Lost CB/S Jalen Mills and S Rudy Ford.

Day 2: Gained a seventh-round pick for Marquise Goodwin's reversion back to San Francisco.

Day 3: Signed S Andrew Adams, re-signed DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Eagles notable players gained/retained on Day 4

S Andrew Adams: We covered Adams in more depth here. Backup safety.

DT Hassan Ridgeway: We covered Ridgeway in more depth here. Backup DT.

Eagles notable players lost on Day 4

None.

Jimmy Kempski

