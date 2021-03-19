NFL free agency: Day 4 NFC East recap

Day 4 of NFL free agency is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles finally did something! Not much, but something. Since we've been taking a look around the NFC East at what the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team have been up to every day, let's just continue to do that. We'll go in order of each team's finish last season.

• Day 1: Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, retained K Dustin Hopkins, and had previously franchise tagged OG Brandon Scherff. Lost CB Ronald Darby and LB Kevin Pierre Louis.

• Day 2: Signed CB William Jackson III.



• Day 3: Signed WR Curtis Samuel, re-signed RB Lamar Miller.



Football Team notable players gained/retained on Day 4

• LB David Mayo: Mayo played for Ron Rivera in Carolina, but more recently for the Giants. JAG starter in 2019, more of a role player in 2020.

• C Tyler Larsen: Another guy who played for Rivera in Carolina. 36 snaps played the last two seasons.



Football Team notable players lost on Day 4

None.

• Day 1: Signed RB Devontae Booker, and had previously franchise tagged DE Leonard Williams. Lost DT Dalvin Tomlinson.



• Day 2: Extended DE Leonard Williams, signed WR John Ross.



• Day 3: Signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.



Giants notable players gained/retained on Day 4

• QB Mike Glennon: Glennon's contract details are not yet known, but One World Trade Center is now the second-tallest free standing structure in the New York metropolitan area.



Anyway, Glennon the Giants' new backup quarterback.





