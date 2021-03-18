Report: Eagles to sign S Andrew Adams

The Philadelphia Eagles finally did something in 2021 free agency. According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, they will be signing safety Andrew Adams, formerly of the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.





Visit pa.unibet.com, PhillyVoice.com's betting odds partner, for the latest NFL odds and more.

Blockbuster! Adams was originally an undrafted free agent of the Giants out of UConn, who eventually landed with the Bucs and went along for the ride on their Super Bowl run. He also spent a training camp with the Detroit Lions in 2019.

Over his five year career, Adams has played in 73 games, with 32 starts. His career numbers:

Andrew Adams Tackles INT PBU FF 2016 (14 games - Giants) 46 1 5 0 2017 (16 games - Giants) 34 0 2 1 2018 (13 games - Bucs) 38 4 9 0 2019 (14 games - Bucs) 46 1 3 1 2020 (16 games - Bucs) 2 0 0 0 TOTAL 166 6 19 2



That INT in 2016 came against Carson Wentz:

With Jalen Mills having departed for New England to play for the Patriots, and Rodney McLeod likely to start the season on the PUP list, the Eagles need safeties, and, well, Adams is a safety. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This content and the links provided are sponsored by pa.unibet.com, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader