March 18, 2021

Report: Eagles to sign S Andrew Adams

Eagles NFL
031821AndrewAdams Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Soon to be Eagles S Andrew Adams

The Philadelphia Eagles finally did something in 2021 free agency. According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, they will be signing safety Andrew Adams, formerly of the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Blockbuster! Adams was originally an undrafted free agent of the Giants out of UConn, who eventually landed with the Bucs and went along for the ride on their Super Bowl run. He also spent a training camp with the Detroit Lions in 2019. 

Over his five year career, Adams has played in 73 games, with 32 starts. His career numbers:

 Andrew AdamsTackles INT PBU FF 
2016 (14 games - Giants)46 
2017 (16 games - Giants)34 
2018 (13 games - Bucs)38 
2019 (14 games - Bucs)46 
2020 (16 games - Bucs)
TOTAL 166 19 


That INT in 2016 came against Carson Wentz:

031821AdamsINT

With Jalen Mills having departed for New England to play for the Patriots, and Rodney McLeod likely to start the season on the PUP list, the Eagles need safeties, and, well, Adams is a safety. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

