Live updates: Latest trade rumors and Phillies free agency news heading into MLB Winter Meetings

Since the Phillies landed Jean Segura from the Mariners, it's been awfully quiet in Phillies Land the last few days, at least when it comes to free agency and trade rumors, but you can expect that to end shortly with Matt Klentak, Andy MacPhail and Co. headed out to Las Vegas for the start of baseball's annual MLB Winter Meetings.

With all the GMs and top front office personnel, agents and player reps, and local and national media all in one place, it's the perfect storm of rumors (and actual news), as this is where the bulk of offseason negotiating takes place in baseball. And, of course, the two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are still available as the baseball world descends upon Vegas.

As always, we'll keep you updated with the latest free agency and trade rumors right here. Whether the Phillies make another big trade — or finally sign one of the two free agents fans have been waiting for — or whether they simply make a minor addition, we've got you covered.

