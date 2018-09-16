More Sports:

September 16, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Buccaneers, Week 2

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091618NickFoles Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

"You want Philly Dilly Milli Vanilli?" "Yeah, let's do it."

The reigning Super Bowl champs are in Tampa this weekend to take on the Buccaneers in their first true meaningful road game since they faced the New York Giants in Week 15 of 2017, seven games ago.

As usual, the Birds will head into this matchup with more than just a handful of significant absences, though the Bucs have serious injury concerns as well, as they'll be missing both of their starting cornerbacks. You can find the final injury report with analysis here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the biggest threat to the Eagles in this game is the Bucs' duo of field-stretching receivers in DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans. Both receivers make big plays, but they go about it in different ways. Jackson, as you know, wins with speed, while Evans wins with his size and ability to make contested catches. 

The Eagles' biggest advantage in this one, as usual, is their stacked defensive line against the Bucs' offensive line. Even in 90-plus degree weather, the Eagles' defensive line should be fresh throughout the contest because of their heavy rotation.

The Eagles opened as 3-point favorites, and mostly stayed there throughout the week, with some sports books moving it to 3.5. Last week, if you'll recall, the line swung drastically in Atlanta's favor leading up to kickoff. Here are our staff writer picks, as well as who other publications are picking.

For the gambling degenerates here are my Week 2 picks. I got off to a fast start Week 1, going 5-0 against the spread, but am down 0-1 already in Week 2 for stupidly hitching my wagon to Joe Flacco and the Ravens. 

RELATED: 'Philly Godfather': Take Eagles, Steelers and Falcons in Week 2

Here's the full slate of games:

Sunday early games

  1. Panthers at Falcons
  2. Chargers at Bills
  3. Vikings at Packers
  4. Texans at Titans
  5. Browns at Saints
  6. Dolphins at Jets
  7. Chiefs at Steelers
  8. Colts at Redskins

Late afternoon games

  1. Cardinals at Rams
  2. Lions at 49ers
  3. Raiders at Broncos
  4. Patriots at Jaguars

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Giants at Cowboys

Monday Night Football:

  1. Seahawks at Bears

Feel free to discuss the game below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 2 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
091318DakPrescott

Holiday

Founding Footsteps' Holiday Lights Tour through Philly is BYOB
South Philly holiday lights

Eagles

Cris Collinsworth's comments about Michael Bennett's unhappiness in Philly are nonsense
091418MichaelBennett

Health Stories

Death count debates overshadow the real story: Hurricane Maria was partly a human-made disaster
09142018_hurricane_maria_USAT

Transportation

Family of Philly cyclist killed by trash truck reaches $6 million settlement, eyes safer streets
Carroll - Cycling in Center City

Food & Drink

Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week
joe's steaks cheeseburger steak

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.