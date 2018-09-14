Eagles-Buccaneers final injury report, with analysis

The banged-up Philadelphia Eagles picked up a win Week 1 against the healthy Atlanta Falcons, despite a long list (relatively speaking for Week 1) of injured or suspended players. This week, the Birds will face a team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that is similarly handicapped due to player absences.

Here's the Eagles-Buccaneers final injury report before game day.

Out

• QB Carson Wentz (knee): Doug Pederson didn't bother trying to hide his Week 2 starter like he did against the Falcons, as he announced on Wednesday that it would be Nick Foles.

• WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder): Jeffery will reportedly be back closer to Week 3 as he continues to recover from his rotator cuff surgery. In his absence, Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor will start.

• RB Darren Sproles (hamstring): Pederson said on Friday that Sproles' hamstring injury is "minor." Sproles got the bulk of the work in the backfield for the Eagles in the first half Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, and as always, he is the team's primary punt returner. Corey Clement and DeAndre Carter could handle that role on Sunday with Sproles out.



Questionable

• WR Shelton Gibson (quad): Gibson only played four snaps Week 1 against Atlanta, though he was the kick returner. Clement and Wendell Smallwood could share that duty if Gibson is out.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI): Jernigan will start the season on the NFI list, which is essentially an extension of the PUP list, meaning he'll be out for at least the first six weeks of the season, though it'll likely extend beyond that. Jernigan was very productive early in the season last year, but his play tailed off a bit down the stretch. He'll be replaced in the lineup by a combination of Destiny Vaeao and free agent acquisition Haloti Ngata.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury. After Wallace and Agholor, the remaining healthy receivers on the roster are, in order of Week 1 snaps, DeAndre Carter, Shelton Gibson, and Kamar Aiken.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers. He'll start the season on PUP, so he'll miss at least the first six games. Like Jernigan, it is not anticipated that Maragos will be ready at the conclusion of those six weeks.



• TE Richard Rodgers (IR): Rodgers had a good training camp, and looked like he could be a quality third tight end. However, he injured his knee on a touchdown reception from Nate Sudfeld in the preseason, and has been seen walking around the NovaCare Complex in a bulky cast. As a result, the team kept a fourth tight end, Joshua Perkins, at final cutdowns. Rodgers will have to stay on IR for at least eight weeks, after which point the team can decide to use one of their two "return from IR" designations on him at any time.

CB Brent Grimes and DT Vita Vea did not practice on Thursday, while WR DeSean Jackson, DE Jason Pierre-Paul, OT Donovan Smith, and OG Caleb Benenoch were all limited participants. We will update their official statuses for Sunday when the Buccaneers make that available later today.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• QB Jameis Winston (Susp): Winston is suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Winston was accused of groping an Uber driver in March of 2016, an incident for which he (sort of, but not really) apologized.



The Buccaneers probably wouldn't have won Week 1 had Winston played, as journeyman backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was on fire.

• CB Vernon Hargreaves (IR): The Buccaneers put Hargreaves on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He started Week 1 against the Saints. Hargreaves was the Buccaneers first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.



• LB Kendall Beckwith (NFI): In his rookie season in 2017, Beckwith played in 16 games (11 starts), and had 73 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 2 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Beckwith is on the NFI (non-football injury) list with a broken ankle sustained in a car crash.



• DT Mitch Unrein (IR): Unrein is a journeyman veteran interior defensive lineman who had a nice season for the Bears in 2017. He signed a three year, $10.5 million contract this offseason, but was placed on IR with a concussion.



