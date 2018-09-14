Week 2 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Buccaneers

The Eagles were able to squeak out a win in their season opener against the Falcons, a game that was eerily similar to their divisional round matchup at the Linc back in January.

This Sunday, after a nice long break, the Birds head to Tampa to face a Buccaneers team that turned quite a few heads in Week 1 when they beat the Saints at their own game (not to mention in their own building), winning a 48-40 shootout to pick up a big win against a divisional opponent.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for what will be the Birds' first real road game in quite some time.

Now, as we do every Friday, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: All five of us picked the Eagles to beat the Bucs, including Jimmy Kempski, who sees a 33-17 win for the Birds.



... It's projected to be 91 degrees and humid in Tampa on Sunday. You'd think that would work in the Bucs' favor, since they play there, but it won't. The Eagles have the deepest defensive line in the NFL, and have the advantage of rotating their personnel. You know, throwing fastballs, and whatnot. The Eagles should be well-positioned to take control of this matchup in the second half when fatigue sets in. Also, the Eagles are just a far better team, so there's that.

• ESPN staff: Nine of their 10 experts are picking the Eagles to improve to 2-0 this week.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com: Eagles 27, Bucs 13



Still no Carson Wentz, but the Eagles' offense should get going in Tampa. Mike Wallace noted this week that the Bucs play a lot of "quarters" defense, which he views as the ideal coverage to get deep balls. Nick Foles might air a few out against a banged-up Tampa secondary after playing conservatively Week 1. The Eagles' defensive front, meanwhile, will make it tough for Ryan Fitzpatrick to get his "magic" going.



• Paul Gutierrez, ESPN.com: Bucs 28, Eagles 26



Can the Bucs replicate last week's offensive firepower and Fitzpatrick's "Fitz-Magic" against the Eagles' vaunted defense? More importantly, can the defense that gave up 40 points and struggled against the Saints anticipate Doug Pederson's gadget plays? They did enough last week to earn a vote of confidence here.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 21, Bucs 16

Consider this score a proclamation that: A) The Eagles' offense will struggle again, sans Alshon Jeffery, and B) Ryan Fitzpatrick will come back to Earth against a championship-tested defense. Philadelphia has the ability to rotate its defensive line, which should give Tampa's O-line plenty of issues. That's why it's imperative that the Bucs' Peyton Barber-led running game plays a larger role this weekend than it did in New Orleans. That is, unless Fitzy starts heaving long balls to Mike Evans, Kevin House and Jimmie Giles. Sorry, went back a few decades. It would be nice if Nick Foles could connect on one long ball of his own. It's been a minute. It will also have been nine days since Philadelphia presumably began preparing for this meeting.



• CBSSports.com staff: Five of their experts are picking the Eagles over the Bucs, and just four of the eight thing the Birds will cover the three-point spread.