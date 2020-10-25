More Sports:

October 25, 2020

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 7

By Jimmy Kempski
This is Football Team QB Kyle Allen, I think.

After their first seven games of the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East standings following their wild divisional win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. That will change if the Dallas Cowboys can beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Team Div GB 
 Eagles1-1 
 Cowboys1-0 
 Football Team1-1 
 Giants1-2 1.5 


The Eagles now have a few extra days of rest and badly needed recuperation before they take on the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, which will be followed by another extended break, as they'll head into their bye.

In case you missed our Week 7 picks. you can find them here.

If you want to check the up to date lines on every game, you can find them here (via TheLines.com).

Here is today's slate of games, with our handy non-Eagles rooting guide here.

Early Sunday games

  1. Cowboys at Football Team
  2. Lions at Falcons
  3. Browns at Bengals
  4. Steelers at Titans
  5. Panthers at Saints
  6. Bills at Jets
  7. Packers at Texans

Later Sunday games

  1. Buccaneers at Raiders
  2. Chiefs at Broncos
  3. 49ers at Patri*ts
  4. Jaguars at Chargers

Primetime

  1. Seahawks at Cardinals (SNF)
  2. Bears at Rams (MNF)

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.

