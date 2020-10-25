Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 7

After their first seven games of the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East standings following their wild divisional win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. That will change if the Dallas Cowboys can beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Team W L T Div GB Eagles 2 4 1 1-1 - Cowboys 2 4 0 1-0 - Football Team 1 5 0 1-1 1 Giants 1 6 0 1-2 1.5



The Eagles now have a few extra days of rest and badly needed recuperation before they take on the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, which will be followed by another extended break, as they'll head into their bye.

Early Sunday games

Cowboys at Football Team Lions at Falcons Browns at Bengals Steelers at Titans Panthers at Saints Bills at Jets Packers at Texans

Later Sunday games

Buccaneers at Raiders Chiefs at Broncos 49ers at Patri*ts Jaguars at Chargers

Primetime

Seahawks at Cardinals (SNF) Bears at Rams (MNF)

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.



