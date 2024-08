Who's excited to watch a bunch of guys in Philadelphia Eagles uniforms, most of whom won't be on the 53-man roster this season, play a game of football this afternoon? ๐Ÿ™‹โ€โ™‚๏ธ

It's better than watching the Phillies lately. Here are the things I'll be watching:ย

Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee will battle it out for the backup quarterback job. There are a bunch of bubble players fighting for the final four or five roster spots. Get one last look at some of the Birds' late round rookies before they go into hibernation.ย Will the Eagles try to showcase some players for trade bait? Can they Eagles go undefeated in the preseason? Should they?

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section below.

